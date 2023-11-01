Denise Richards ‘Trying To Talk’ Daughter Sami Sheen Out Of Getting A Boob Job!

Denise Richards really does not want her 19-year-old daughter to get a boob job!

In an interview with Bustle on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her own experience with breast augmentation surgery, revealing she only got them done after being bullied. And yes, that was the same age as her teenage daughter Sami Sheen is now. She recalled:

“I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites. I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done.”

For Denise, she eventually realized how implants can negatively impact your body later down the road, which is why she’s getting hers removed — and also attempting to dissuade Sami from getting work done!

She explained:

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

We’ve heard time and time again about how breast implants can hurt some people’s health, including developing breast implant illness. Obviously, it’s up to what Sami wants to do with her body at the end of the day. But that doesn’t mean Denise isn’t worried about how the implants will impact her in the future. Despite her mom’s warning, Sami isn’t changing her mind! She still plans to go under the knife and get D-cup breast implants. She said:

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom.’ All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

[Image via Denise Richards/Sami Sheen/Instagram]