Fans SLAM 'Creepy' Denise Richards For Offering OnlyFans Collab With Her TEEN Daughter!

Fans are SLAMMING Denise Richards for some of the “sickest s**t” they’ve ever seen her post. Huh??

If you didn’t know, the 52-year-old has an OnlyFans — something she got after her daughter Sami Sheen, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, signed up first. Sami charges $19.99 a month for access to her content, but Denise had to top that — she’s asking $25. But she’s also apparently trying to get a little bump from family synergy.

Netizens were recently shocked to see her asking if her subscribers would be interested in a collaboration between her and the 19-year-old!

One Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of the post, which features Denise in a gold top and full glam alongside the teen, asking:

“Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collaboration soon?”

Oh lord, that’s right… When Sami first launched her own OF back in summer ‘22, the mother-daughter duo did their first collab. At the time, Denise praised her daughter’s “confidence,” sharing that neither she, nor Charlie, should be “judgmental” due to their own colorful pasts.

However, this time around, fans just weren’t having it. Reddit users responded in the thread, saying things like:

“This is f*****g WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s**t I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean…. what do her and her daughter do on that app….” “Mini me has undertones that I cannot support in this context.” “Creepy creepy creepy. In no world is this appropriate.” “This is beyond foul.” “It’s f**king weird & incestuous” “Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams”

OK, that last one is pretty funny!

Based on the previous “collab” we’re not reading this as Denise offering to cross the line with her kiddo. But even sexy photoshoots featuring the mother-daughter duo are just too weird! Don’t you think??

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

