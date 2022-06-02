Danica Patrick Reveals Her Breast Implants Became ‘Deformed’ Before Having Them Removed

Danica Patrick has zero regrets when it comes to ditching her breast implants!

ICYMI, the former NASCAR driver revealed she had her breast implants removed in April after facing several health issues for years, including hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, adrenal fatigue, face swelling, weight gain, hair loss, and severe leaky gut. Speaking with Fox News, Danica opened up some more about what led to her decision to undergo surgery. She recalled that she got her boobs done in November 2014, telling the outlet that she felt “pressure at the beginning of how I felt like I should look”:

“I felt like I wanted to be more feminine. I wanted to have what, in my mind, felt like an ideal body.”

But in the years that followed, Danica said it felt as if her body was fighting against the implants to the point where she felt unwell:

“If you put something in your body that’s not natural, your body is going to protect itself. Your body will form scar tissue around it to protect you from it. And that’s called a capsule. My implants produced a lot of capsules. They seemed soft enough for the first couple of years, but then they hardened up more.”

At first, she thought the capsules were “from crashing into walls” during her times as a racer. However, new ones still started popping up after Danica retired from the sport in 2018:

“So I knew that wasn’t it. My body was continuing to try and protect me from [her breast implants].”

Once she realized the root of all of her problems might have been breast implant illness, she knew she needed to have the removal surgery done. And after they came out in April, Danica realized just how bad the damage had been:

“The doctor said … my scar tissue capsules were both folded inside the implant. They had shrunk up so much from so much scar tissue forming that they were deformed.”

Touching on what she has learned from this experience, Danica pointed out how so many other women have suffered through similar issues from breast implants that it almost “feels like a hidden epidemic.” She explained:

“I do believe there will always be a level of side effects that come with [implants]. Maybe some people do really well and it’s so minimal that they don’t notice. But I also think it’s impossible to put a foreign object in your body and not have your body respond to some degree. Every individual is different, of course … But are we really doing enough studies on them? Are people truly educated on the potential side effects and risks? Doctors tell us that they’re safe, but they’re also selling them.”

Although the 40-year-old had been “trying to hide [her health problems] for a long time,” she was thankful for speaking out so others struggling with similar issues would not feel entirely alone:

“I’m so grateful that I did share my experience. After hearing my story, some people may suspect they might be dealing with the same thing and not feel so alone.”

And ultimately, Danica felt that removing her breast implants “felt more like freedom,” adding:

“I feel better about my body. I feel like I look better, to be honest. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s true. I’m glad they’re out. I feel more like myself.”

No one should have to suffer the way Danica did, so it is just great to hear that she is starting to feel back to normal and her quality of life has improved so much after all this time.

