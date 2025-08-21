Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle Love Island USA's Nic Slams Ex Cierra For Claiming He Only Wanted To Be Her 'Friend The Entire Time' In Shady Post! Drake Bell Finally Files For Divorce -- 2 Years After His Wife! Jay Cutler BLASTS Kristin Cavallari -- Says This Divorce Claim Is 'Borderline Slander'! Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Doomed'?! Why An NFL Source Thinks 'They Aren't Going To Go The Distance' Kristin Cavallari Is 'Really Sad' She's Not Getting Any Action After Mark Estes Split! Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Zayn Malik: 'Never, Ever Want To Go Through That Again' Nicole Kidman Sparks Keith Urban Divorce Rumors As She Makes Move To Be Closer To Estranged Daughter Bella Cruise! Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Romance Has ALREADY 'Cooled Off' -- What Happened?? Why Orlando Bloom Is TURNING OFF Women After Katy Perry Split! Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie’s Divorce FINALIZED! Custody Agreement Did NOT Go In His Favor! Joss Stone Reveals She Was In 'Extremely Dangerous' Abusive Relationship

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Is EVICTING Aaron Phypers & His Family!

Denise Richards Is EVICTING Aaron Phypers & His Family!

Denise Richards is evicting her estranged husband! AND his family! This just escalated like crazy!

As the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things stars continue to battle it out in a messy divorce, she’s leaning on a certain legal strategy to access the home they used to share: eviction! As we’ve been following, Aaron Phypers is living in a Calabasas home which has both his and Denise’s name on the lease. Denise hasn’t lived there for two years, but Aaron’s parents have been occupying it. Now after the split Aaron is there, too, along with his brother, the dogs he and the Scary Movie 3 actress share, as well as tokens from her late mother.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Cancer Battle

We previously covered that Denise attempted to enter the home to retrieve her pooches, but that the restraining order she has against him — dictating she stay 100 yards away at all times — made it difficult. So now she wants to clear him out of the place so she can freely access her belongings!

And she thinks she’s got grounds due to… unpaid rent??

In filings seen by People, Denise claimed that the landlord informed her of the eviction after reaching out to Aaron multiple times with no luck:

“I left many of my personal items and my late mother’s items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [property]. If I am not able to [retrieve] my dogs and belongings, I believe my dogs will be harmed and my property destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.”

She further alleged that “Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged” the residence, leaving it “in a state of disarray.” The reality TV star noted she was “shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” and “will have no way of retrieving my dogs and belongings in a safe manner that ensures Aaron and his family do not come near me or harm me.”

Messy, messy, MESSY. Like, literally this time, but also holy cow, we can’t think of the last time we heard about a divorcing couple EVICTING each other!

What are your reactions to the latest in this ongoing split? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 20, 2025 17:10pm PDT

Share This