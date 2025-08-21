Denise Richards Is EVICTING Aaron Phypers & His Family!

Denise Richards is evicting her estranged husband! AND his family! This just escalated like crazy!

As the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things stars continue to battle it out in a messy divorce, she’s leaning on a certain legal strategy to access the home they used to share: eviction! As we’ve been following, Aaron Phypers is living in a Calabasas home which has both his and Denise’s name on the lease. Denise hasn’t lived there for two years, but Aaron’s parents have been occupying it. Now after the split Aaron is there, too, along with his brother, the dogs he and the Scary Movie 3 actress share, as well as tokens from her late mother.

We previously covered that Denise attempted to enter the home to retrieve her pooches, but that the restraining order she has against him — dictating she stay 100 yards away at all times — made it difficult. So now she wants to clear him out of the place so she can freely access her belongings!

And she thinks she’s got grounds due to… unpaid rent??

In filings seen by People, Denise claimed that the landlord informed her of the eviction after reaching out to Aaron multiple times with no luck:

“I left many of my personal items and my late mother’s items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [property]. If I am not able to [retrieve] my dogs and belongings, I believe my dogs will be harmed and my property destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.”

She further alleged that “Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged” the residence, leaving it “in a state of disarray.” The reality TV star noted she was “shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” and “will have no way of retrieving my dogs and belongings in a safe manner that ensures Aaron and his family do not come near me or harm me.”

Messy, messy, MESSY. Like, literally this time, but also holy cow, we can’t think of the last time we heard about a divorcing couple EVICTING each other!

What are your reactions to the latest in this ongoing split? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]