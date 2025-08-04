Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Calls Cops On Her For Barging In -- But She's Saying He Did Something UNFORGIVABLE!!!

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers‘ divorce has reached a new level of mess — the cops had to be called! But the reason is more complicated than you might expect!

As we’ve covered, Denise obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex after accusing him of domestic violence, which he has denied. It’s because of this legal doc that cops were called this weekend — but they showed up not for Denise — but because of her!

Here’s the deal. Per People on Monday, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department was called around 4:40 p.m. local time on Sunday due to an incident at the Calabasas home where Aaron is living with his parents and brother. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was there to pick up at least one of her dogs. The problem? The temporary restraining order she got against Aaron, which requires him to stay 100 yards away! He can’t do that if she’s showing up at his place!

Sources close to the businessman told the outlet that Denise showed up to the residence unannounced and went to the back, where she started banging on the door and demanding to be let inside. Aaron reportedly heard her shouting and slipped out via a side door — because he really didn’t want to get in trouble due to the TRO.

Meanwhile, his parents finally let the 54-year-old inside, where she screamed at them while wagging her finger in their faces, per the insider. Apparently, she claimed they needed to get out of the house. The actress was also asking for the dog. She eventually turned her attention to Aaron’s brother, allegedly throwing mail at him and even swinging at him. Yikes!

Cops did eventually show up, and Denise was spotted talking with at least three deputies outside the home. She seemed a bit on edge during the interaction — and was even seen on camera in an argument with Aaron’s brother as he stood behind her parked car while waiting for the authorities to arrive. You can watch HERE.

TMZ‘s sources said Denise told the cops that she wanted to get her dog from the house, and Aaron told them she showed up even despite the TRO. In the end, no crime was committed, so no arrests were made. Still, it looks like a really tense situation!! And the reason why Denise allegedly showed up in such a fury is even more intense! If you can imagine…

In a statement to People, Denise’s divorce attorney Brett Berman insisted the Bravo personality “did not violate a restraining order” by showing up to the home. He said:

“On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission.”

He “put down” her dog without telling her?! WTF!!!

But an insider close to Aaron argued otherwise, saying that this is “100 percent, absolutely false.” The confidant doubled down on allegations that Denise was yelling and banging on the door to get inside — and that Aaron only left once he heard her voice.

In a March episode of her show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she explained that she owns and/or rents several homes right now and doesn’t live in her Calabasas home — that’s where Aaron’s parents and brother had been staying for “over three years.” They’ve been taking care of many of Denise’s pets, according to Aaron.

This sounds like a really sticky situation. At least nobody was arrested, though! But is the dog OK or not? What the heck really happened??

Reactions?! Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

