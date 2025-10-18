Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Arrested! Facing Domestic Abuse Charges!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There’s a shocking update in the divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers!

According to multiple outlets, her estranged husband was arrested on Friday – two days after the State of California filed a felony warrant against him! OMG! People reported Aaron was taken out of the courtroom in Los Angeles during a break from a hearing over her restraining order against him.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Aaron, along with his attorney, were “confused” and “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested.” Entertainment Tonight reported the fitness instructor was even spotted resisting arrest and yelling at the bailiff while getting escorted away. Meanwhile, the outlet noted Denise didn’t seem surprised by the arrest. A second Us Weekly eyewitness added:

“Denise is here. She’s calm and talking to her team.”

As we previously reported, Denise obtained a temporary restraining order in July after the 53-year-old businessman filed to end their six-year marriage. She accused him of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their relationship. In her filing, she even provided photo evidence, including snaps of a black eye she allegedly received after Aaron hit her. Take a look (below):

His own cousin even backed up her claims in court earlier this month. Aaron has repeatedly denied all the abuse allegations, but now he has been arrested at the hearing over the matter! But what for? Records obtained by People revealed that an 8-page criminal complaint was filed against Aaron on Thursday at the Van Nuys Courthouse. He is facing criminal charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent, as well as two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. Three of the alleged incidents tied to the charges took place on January 17, 2022, and May 3, 2022.

Whoa…

During her testimony, his cousin, Kathleen McAllister, shared that there was “a period of escalating abuse” and “yelling and arguing” between the two from January 2022 to May 2022. She specifically mentioned she witnessed Aaron give Denise the black eye on January 17, 2022. So, it looks like the arrest is connected to the reality star’s abuse allegations! Even Aaron’s lawyer, Michael Finley, thinks so! He told People:

“I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we’re already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case. So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated.”

We’ll see! The attorney continued:

“When a criminal case is filed the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered. Criminal cases get filed all the time, and they get beaten. Just because a case is filed doesn’t mean it’s going to succeed. I personally believe Aaron, and I don’t believe Denise or her witnesses. We’re feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court.”

Speaking to TMZ, Michael also went as far as to accuse Denise’s legal team of “setting him up” by potentially incriminating himself in the proceedings. Yikes.

People reported Aaron was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station near Malibu shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. He is already a free man, though. Per TMZ, he was released on $200,000 bail just after 9:30 p.m. As for Denise, the judge granted her a continuance of her temporary restraining order until November 7.

What are your reaction to Aaron’s arrest, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]