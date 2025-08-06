Got A Tip?

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Seen With Fresh Bruise After Accusing Ex Of Abuse -- But It's Not What You Think, Says Source!

OMG, what happened to Denise Richards?!

The 54-year-old actress sparked concern when she was spotted with what appeared to be a fresh black eye on Tuesday. Given this was just weeks after she accused her estranged husband of domestic violence, fans were concerned, to say the least! Whoa! See the pictures HERE.

If you kept up with the breakup drama, you know that Denise obtained a temporary restraining order against Aaron Phypers amid their divorce. The reality star claimed he physically and verbally abused her throughout their relationship. She submitted evidence to support her accusations, including photos of a black eye — which she alleged came from Aaron hitting her in 2022. See (below):

Denise Richards Accuses Aaron Of Domestic Violence
(c) Superior Court of California

Aaron vehemently denied her allegations. He then dropped shocking accusations of his own: Denise cheated on him with her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor, Rudy Reyes. He also claimed she suffers from a drug problem. Yikes.

The whole thing is a mess. It’s a lot of back and forth, he said/she said. The cops had to get involved when she showed up at his place in Calabasas over the weekend. And days later, she’s now seen with a new bruise under her eye while she was running errands in LA?! What the heck happened?

Don’t jump to conclusions! Things are not what they may seem…

First off, it isn’t even a black eye! A source told People on Wednesday that the mark under The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum in the pics is actually from a cosmetic procedure:

“It’s not a black eye. It’s lighting and shadows. She also had micro-needling PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma).”

According to Healthline, the treatment often is used to help reduce scarring, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. The most common side effects are… bruises and inflammation, including swelling and redness, which typically appear right after the procedure but go away “within four to six days.” So Denise likely underwent the procedure in the past few days — hence a little bit of discoloration under her eye! But it’s not a black eye! Phew!

We’re glad Denise is OK and unharmed! We were concerned for a second there! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Image via MEGA/WENN, TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube]

Aug 06, 2025 16:40pm PDT

