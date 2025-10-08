Denise Richards Says Charlie Sheen Marriage Was Easier In Emotional Video To Aaron Phypers!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Denise Richards really said a mouthful here…

On Tuesday, the Wild Things star and estranged husband Aaron Phypers appeared in court in Los Angeles for a hearing to make her temporary restraining order permanent. You may recall that Denise obtained one back in July after Aaron filed for divorce — claiming he physically and verbally abused her throughout their six-year-long relationship.

She took the stand this week to tearfully detail the alleged domestic violence. And at one point during the hearing on Tuesday, the court played a video Denise sent to Aaron after he allegedly leaked her nude photos amid the Rudy Reyes affair bombshell. In it, Denise made a shocking claim — her marriage to Charlie Sheen was easier than her romance with the businessman! Wow! The actress said:

“You were the last person I thought would do that to me. I don’t know why I’m having a hard time with this. Things were bad with Charlie and I, but he never hit below the belt.”

What a HUGE statement!

Denise and Charlie’s marriage was one of the more tumultuous we’ve heard of, even in Hollywood, due to his longtime struggles with substance abuse. And their divorce wasn’t any better! They continued to deal with so much hostility between them as they viciously fought over child support payments.

Yet all that was easier than being married to Aaron! Given what we heard from Denise so far, we can see why she says that… Denise continued in the video:

“I told my dad, I just don’t know why I believed you and I loved you and I really thought you were my soulmate. I never in a million years thought we were getting divorced.”

Oof. According to Denise, she also never cheated on Aaron. However, she claims HE did step out! She said:

“You can claim I cheated, but I didn’t. You did do stuff. And I don’t care how long ago it was.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum didn’t provide more details about his infidelity. However, she went on to describe the alleged abuse she suffered when he was “manic,” saying:

“The fights were so f**king bad, especially after your family moved [into their shared home]. I tried my best to not have it be as bad as it was. I tried my hardest. I just could not do that s**tshow anymore. Aside from hitting me as much as you did and filing a police report … claiming that I hit you in the chest three times and scratched your eye. Like come on. Low blow. And I get you’re upset that I filed the restraining order, but you hit me one too many f**king times. Each time was getting worse and worse it was. You were manic.”

Just terrible…

In her filing, Denise broke down the brutal abuse, claiming Aaron choked her, slapped her, and more during their marriage. She even provided evidence to support her accusations, including a photo of a black eye she got when Aaron allegedly hit her in 2022. His own cousin, Kathleen McAllister, backed her claims up in court, even saying she witnessed the moment he gave her the bruise, along with other violent incidents.

What hurts the most is that Aaron not only allegedly hurt her during their marriage but also failed to have her back toward the end. She expressed in the video:

“You were the one person that I always thought I could trust and that would protect me, and you were the f**king opposite. I think I’m having such a hard time because I was married to someone I never f**king knew. The last six months when you didn’t stand up for me, I was like ‘OK.’ You filed, I didn’t. I told your mom, but they don’t even give a s**t. They’re still [living in our home]. Of course, they are. Anyway, you f**king hurt my heart.”

Comparing Aaron to Charlie again, Denise concluded:

“One day you’re going to look back and say, ‘Yeah, she was a Bond girl. I was married to her, and she supported my business and everything else.’ In your heart you know, or maybe you won’t. Maybe you’re too much of a narcissist. I don’t know you, maybe that’s why I’m having such a hard time. Charlie – I knew. Every other ex – I knew. That’s what’s been really hard. I don’t even know who the f**k you are.”

Damn. Our hearts break for Denise.

Elsewhere in the proceedings on Monday, the Bravo personality broke down in tears on the stand to recall the final straw for her in their marriage. She claimed Aaron got “very volatile” with her at the Four Seasons hotel in May, hours after she underwent several cosmetic procedures, including a facelift. He allegedly attempted to search through her device while she was sleeping and hit her face, damaging a drain. OMG. Denise testified:

“That is when I really, really knew that our marriage was over because there’s been physical abuse, but it kept getting worse and worse. But the fact that he did that to me five hours after coming out of a seven-hour surgery … made me feel a lot of things. Scared and vulnerable. I couldn’t walk by myself. And the person I looked to as my husband to protect me, wasn’t anymore. That’s when I really, really knew there wasn’t going back. To do that to your wife coming out of surgery?”

Horrific if true…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]