Denise Richards Accuses Ex Aaron Phypers Of Domestic Violence After He Files For Divorce -- Death Threats & Disturbing Photo Evidence Revealed!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Oh, no. Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of domestic violence!

Aaron shockingly filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star earlier this month in a move that was said to have really surprised his wife of six years. She’d previously shared she never wanted to get a divorce again after her split from Charlie Sheen. And yet some of her co-stars weren’t shocked by Aaron’s “gross” behavior, specifically calling him out for going after Denise’s money!

Related: Brandi Glanville ‘Not Surprised’ Denise Richards’ Husband Divorcing Her

All this made it seem like the split came out of left field. But now Denise is painting a very different picture — and it sounds like the divorce was THE BEST thing that could have happened to her!

In court documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by TMZ, the reality star was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband after accusing him of brutal physical and verbal abuse! Yeesh.

In the filing, the Wild Things actress detailed several instances of alleged abuse in which Aaron was violent with her and even threatened to kill her AND himself if she ever reported him to the police! WTF. The Bravo personality heartbreakingly alleged:

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack [and more].”

During one attack in 2022, the OnlyFans content creator accused the 52-year-old of severely bruising her eye. She said they were at his workplace in Malibu, California, when he “became paranoid” that the potted plants he brought in “contained listening devices.” He allegedly hit her in the eye with the heel of his palm as he called her a “f**king bitch.” Awful. She included photos of her black and blue eye:

Terrible.

She also accused her ex, with whom she shares one child, of going through her phone and laptop while she slept and putting her messages on his laptop. He then woke her up by calling her a “lying bitch,” she claimed per People:

“Aaron woke me up and screamed at me: ‘You f**king bitch. I went into your computer and saw your text message.'”

He then “smashed” his hand on her head while she was using the toilet “while screaming at me repeatedly, ‘Give me your f**king phone.’”

In 2023, via TMZ, she accused him of putting his hands on her again so hard that it left bruises — which were on full display after she forgot to cover them up when the couple walked the red carpet at the Race To Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles. She attached photos showing the bruise near her elbow:

Another time, the 54-year-old Starship Troopers alum claimed she feared for her life when her husband became violent when she suggested he didn’t go on a work trip with her. She alleged:

“Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, ‘You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.'”

And this kind of abusive behavior was happening as recently as early July! Remember, Aaron cited July 4 as their date of separation after they reportedly got into a massive fight. The Densie Richards and Her Wild Things lead confirmed they were having issues up until the very end in the filing by noting she was in her office townhouse when Aaron barged in and yelled for her to give him her phone. When she refused, he “aggressively marched towards me, squeezed my arm extremely tight and aggressively,” and repeated the demand. She threatened to call 911, but he allegedly clapped back with a threat of his own:

“I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

Per People, Denise also alleged he once “threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police.”

On top of his alleged violence, Denise pointed out that he also owns at least eight unregistered guns! No wonder she was terrified!

TMZ noted there are a lot more examples of the alleged domestic abuse in the full court papers, too. Whoa. As per the restraining order, he’ll now need to stay 100 yards away from his ex, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle. The TRO will be in place through August 8, when they are scheduled for a court hearing. Aaron has not commented on the allegations yet.

Truly so, so horrific. We’re so sorry to hear Denise has allegedly been going through this! Makes it so much more s**tty that he’s going after her bank, too!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/Adam Bielawski/WENN]