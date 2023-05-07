Dianna Agron FINALLY Addresses Fans' Speculation About Her Relationship With Taylor Swift!

Dianna Agron has some thoughts on the commotion surrounding her friendship with Taylor Swift!

For those who need a refresher, the 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old singer were close friends in the early 2010s. There has been a ton of speculation about their friendship over the years – including whether they were once involved in a love triangle with Tim Tebow or romantically involved with each other. FYI, Diana shut down the rumors during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2012. She told the host Jimmy Kimmel that she was never involved with the 35-year-old football player – noting the only thing connecting them to each other was that they shared the same talent agency. He then asked the Glee alum if she was dating Taylor, to which she replied:

“No! Wouldn’t that be juicy?”

Diana then turned to the camera, blew a kiss, and said:

“Hi, Taylor.”

Despite denying the rumors, that has not stopped fans from believing they were once in a relationship. The dating speculation further escalated when Taylor dropped the bonus track called Wonderland from her popular album 1989. Swifties immediately connected the song to Dianna, who actually had a tattoo of a quote from the novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. After Wonderland made its debut, the I Am Number Four star innerestingly had the ink removed. This convinced people that something happened between her and Taylor, with many speculating that their relationship was more than just platonic.

So what does Dianna have to say about the fans’ speculation surrounding her friendship with Taylor? Well, she is finally speaking out about the online chatter! In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Sunday, the Heroes alum was asked how she felt about being “shipped” or “made out by the media and some fans to be in a relationship” with Taylor. Her response? Diana told the outlet:

“That is so interesting. I… I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

She then went on to address being one of the inspo for a track on Red. When Rolling Stone mentioned she is in the liner notes as an inspiration for 22, Diana reacted:

“Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

So there you have it, Swifties! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

