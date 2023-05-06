Taylor Swift Fuels Matty Healy Dating Rumors As He's Spotted At Her Nashville Concert!

Drop everything now! Is Taylor Swift confirming her new romance?!

All eyes were on the 33-year-old singer’s shows in Nashville this weekend. Why is that? For those who don’t know, Taylor sparked romance rumors with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy this week after a report from The Sun revealed they were “madly in love” and wanted to make their relationship public at the Nashville leg for The Eras Tour. A source told the outlet on Wednesday:

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

And guess what y’all! Matty was there!!! Fans caught the 34-year-old musician watching the show from the crowd! While Taylor was killing it onstage, he seemed to be having a good time as he was spotted dancing to her songs and interacting with Swifties throughout the night. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

@tbslabby meeting matty was not on my bingo card for tonight but neither was speak now tv announcement so…. hoping the girl in this video finds this ???????? #taylorswift #erastour #mattyhealy ♬ original sound – a

Although Matty and Taylor were not spotted together during the show at any point, his presence feels like strong proof that their love story is in full swing! But another eyebrow-raising moment at the concert that has everyone believing this relationship is real? In the middle of her performance of Cardigan, Taylor appeared to mouth a jaw-dropping message:

“This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you.”

OMG! Is this directed at Matty?! It seems like it, especially because he mouthed the same exact words at a concert in the Philippines two days earlier before his band performed the song About You! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, neither Matty nor Taylor has explicitly said they are dating. But as Swifties know, the Shake It Off singer loves to drop easter eggs, and these two signs have many fans convinced that those dating rumors aren’t rumors anymore! Wonder what her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn feels about this update, considering their relationship just came to an end. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor and Matty are a couple now? Would you want to see them in a relationship together? Sound OFF in the comments below.

