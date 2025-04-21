Got A Tip?

Did Jennifer Garner Shade Blake Lively?? Internet Sleuths Are Saying YES And It Has To Do With Ben Affleck!

Did Jennifer Garner shade Blake Lively over Ben Affleck past?

Jennifer Garner is as sugary sweet as celebs come… but did we all miss some serious shade during her Deadpool & Wolverine promo?

Internet detectives erupted this weekend after taking a look at a video the 13 Going On 30 star posted August 11. 2024. In the clip, the actress is on set of the Marvel movie giving a tour of her character Elektra’s shared living quarters. Before panning to a large stone statue, the actress says:

“This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively, see how she’s doing”

Here’s the video in question (below)!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

That sculpture Jen pointed out isn’t Blake but rather a MASSIVE effigy of Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch from the Darkhold Castle in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 

So, is Jen calling Blake a witch??

Many fan seem to think so! Plenty of TikTok tea accounts posted their thoughts and the comments lit up with speculation — all seem to think the potential call out has to do with Ben Affleck! You see, Blake starred with Ben in 2010’s The Town. During that time, the Oscar winner was married to Garner and blogs posted some pretty unsavory things about the Gossip Girl star and Affleck’s… close connection. This is all alleged, of course!

@stephwithdadeets

Umm Can we Talk About the Blake/Ben/Jen 2009-2010 Draaammaaaa?!?! ???? #blakelively #benaffleck #jennifergarner #thetown #cheatingscandal #celebritynews #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Stephanie Tleiji

Just PEEP the comments on that video and you’ll see how everyone is feeling! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would Jen Garner go low? Especially on set of Ryan Reynold‘s film? SOUND OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Dominic Chan/ Bizu/WENN/Instagram]

