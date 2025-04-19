Hugh Jackman Takes A Swipe At Pal Ryan Reynolds Amid Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Drama!

Is Hugh Jackman switching sides? Is he no longer Team Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid their nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni? Don’t get your hopes up! He does have an issue with his longtime pal and co-star, but it’s not a friendship-ending problem — nor is it over the lawsuit drama!

According to a video obtained by Dailymail.com, The Greatest Showman star took aim at Ryan during his show From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday! Whoa! Why?

Hugh explained he “loved” working with The Proposal actor on Deadpool & Wolverine and had the “time of my life.” However, he has “one little gripe”… He wasn’t part of the movie’s musical number! The guy who loves to sing and dance is not included! Pfft! Hugh joked:

“Don’t tell Ryan… I don’t need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I’m not in is the opening sequence, which is a dance number to an *NSYNC song by Ryan. I’m like, the one scene I’m not in has dance. Now Ryan, he’s very talented, but dancing? There is no way I would try and match Ryan’s dance double Nick Pauley… because the guy’s like 25 years old.”

Well, Hugh decided to “rectify” the issue! He brought out his trainer and former dancer Beth Lewis on the stage to perform “the dance that got away” and they busted out choreography to *NSYNC’s 2000 track Bye Bye Bye. Wow.

Out of all the things to be upset about, like the fact that he might get dragged into Blake and Ryan’s lawsuit battle amid his own messy legal drama with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness, he chooses this? OK, Hugh… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

