Diddy Joins Drug Use & Violence Prevention Programs In Jail -- But What's His Real Motivation??

Diddy is trying whatever to rehabilitate his image.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, the disgraced rapper has enrolled in multiple self-improvement programs in the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s being held. This includes the prison’s STOP program, which addresses sexual assault, domestic violence, and dating violence.

The 55-year-old is also reportedly doing therapy sessions and is in the Dr. Harry K. Wexler drug use program to confront his drug abuse issues. Sources also told the outlet he started the drug treatment before his arrest last year, and he has been keeping up with it while locked up.

But why sign up for these if he pleaded not guilty in court?? An insider told the outlet that Diddy signed up for the programs in an attempt to redeem himself and his forever-tainted public image… He apparently wants to work on becoming a better man, and he felt like this was one step toward redemption.

But…

Maybe this has a little bit more to do with Judge Arun Subramanian? During his trial, Puff was slammed with allegations of drug use and domestic violence! So, by joining these programs, it seems like he’s trying to look better in the eyes of the judge, who will decide his sentencing in October. Anything to persuade the court to go easy on him, y’know? It’s a common tactic! Sigh…

But honestly, we don’t know if there are enough therapists and abuse programs in the world to change people’s minds about him! Even after he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering!

What are your thoughts??

