Diddy Writes Remorseful Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sentencing -- You Buyin' It??

Look who appears to have finally had his ‘come to Jesus’ moment…

Diddy pulled out all the stops on the eve of his prison sentencing in Manhattan federal court. On Thursday night, the disgraced music mogul born Sean Combs penned a deeply emotional letter to the judge who’s about to decide whether the Bad Boy for Life rapper gets to go home or stay right where he is: locked up.

Diddy, now 55, is facing the consequences of his conviction on prostitution charges after the jaw-dropping “freak-off” saga was exposed in court earlier this year. While he dodged some of the biggest charges (like sex trafficking and racketeering, which could’ve put him away for life), prosecutors still want him behind bars for at least 11 more years. His lawyers, meanwhile, are pulling the “time served” card and pushing for mere months in prison. And to that end, he’s already done 14 months at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, with his lawyers are begging Judge Arun Subramanian for future leniency.

Enter: the remorse letter. TMZ published it on Thursday night, just hours before the rapper’s sentencing hearing is set to take place on Friday. And make no mistake, this wasn’t some quick scribble on a yellow legal pad. It’s full-on spiritual crisis mode: regret, remorse, trauma, redemption, you name it.

Here’s what Diddy had to say to Subramanian, who will decide the mogul’s fate on Friday morning:

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically and spiritually. Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”

He goes on:

“I can’t change the past, but I can change the future. I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work. I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes.”

And just in case the judge was thinking of making an example out of him (which… let’s be real… he might), Diddy tried to preemptively flip that script:

“I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me. I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud.”

Wow.

And yet let’s not forget that this isn’t just about him. The stories that came out during the trial were horrifying, especially from his ex, singer Cassie Ventura, as well as a second unnamed ex. Ventura testified about years of alleged abuse, including forced participation in Diddy’s “freak-offs.” And the other woman, who remained anonymous, claimed he beat and drugged her before making her sleep with a male escort.

Diddy responded to that testimony in his letter to Judge Subramanian, too, by writing:

“Your honor, I thought I was providing for Jane [Doe] concerning her and her child, but after hearing her testimony, I realized that I hurt her. For this I am deeply sorry.”

And to wrap it all in one last layer of hardship, Diddy described his experience in jail, too. He said the conditions are more than rough… but also insisted that he’s not trying to play the victim. Huh?!

He wrote:

“The conditions that my actions have placed me in are inhumane. I don’t tell you this for pity or sympathy. I’m simply sharing my truth and the truth of my fellow incarcerated people. We have no clean drinking water and we boil our drinking water. We all share one washing machine (which is broken). I am surrounded by drugs and live every day with the constant threat of being stabbed or losing my life. Again — I am not expecting pity or sympathy, but my time at MDC has changed me forever!”

So… does this read like a man genuinely changed? Or a last-ditch Hail Mary from a superstar-turned-pariah trying to claw his way back into public favor?

We’ll find out if the judge buys it at the sentencing hearing on Friday. But you tell us before that, Perezcious readers: do you??

BTW — you can read Diddy’s entire letter HERE.

