Lil Tay BLASTED For Making ‘Insensitive’ Diddy Joke With Baby Oil!

Lil Tay has once again ruffled feathers.

The child rapper-turned-OnlyFans star riled up fans on social media on Wednesday after including a distasteful Diddy joke in a new video. In the footage, the 18-year-old holds a bottle of baby oil in each hand while lip syncing to The Police’s Every Breath You Take… While an image of Diddy licking his lips appears in the background. She overlaid the following text over the clip:

“Coming soon…”

The controversial star also captioned the post, “Should I do it?” WTF? See it HERE.

She followed up the post with yet ANOTHER video featuring baby oil… This time showing off SEVERAL bottles while lip-syncing to the audio, “Everybody know there ain’t no party like a Diddy party.”

Ew.

And fans have responded with a resounding answer: ICK. In the comments, IG users sounded off on the young woman with scathing messages:

“Yeah this joke isn’t funny” “What an insult to his victims” “okay so this might be the last straw !!” “That is not even a little bit funny” “This is too weird nah” “This girl’s mood is getting darker and darker.” “Dude this is not anything to joke about it’s so fed up.” “what’s wrong with you” “this isn’t funny bro” “this is actually super insensitive…” “U finna get canceled my g”

As Perezcious readers know, Diddy was on trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering — and while he was only found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the allegations that came out of the case were deeply disturbing. Joking about it — especially in the context of seemingly promoting an OnlyFans video — is so gross!

What are YOUR reactions to Lil Tay’s latest video? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Lil Tay/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]