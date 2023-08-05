Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case: Dismembered Woman Finally Identified 27 Years After Going Missing

Another victim linked to the Gilgo Beach serial killer case finally has been identified more than two decades later.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed on Friday that the remains of a woman known as “Jane Doe No. 7” or “Fire Island Jane Doe” over the past 27 years are those of Karen Vergata. She was a 34-year-old woman who went missing back on February 14, 1996. According to Tierney, Karen had been living in Manhattan and was believed to be working as an escort when she suddenly disappeared. No missing person complaint was filed for her at the time.

Her legs and feet were found on Fire Island in April of 1996. However, there was no progress in her case for 15 years on April 11, 2011, when a skull was discovered in Nassau County. DNA analysis eventually confirmed that all of the remains found were from the same person. Tierney said investigators later obtained a buccal swab from a relative of Karen’s and compared it to the remains to identify her as the victim in September 2022.

As for why police waited to publicly announce this case breakthrough? He explained they were involved in the grand jury process in the case against Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.

Her skull was among the 11 sets of remains discovered when police were looking for missing sex worker Shannan Gilbert. The discovery also came shortly after the bodies of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. However, Tierney did not say whether Karen’s death was linked to the four women. He also said no charges in her murder case, noting:

“We are going to continue to work this particular case as we did the Gilgo Four investigation. This is a confidential investigation.”

Last month, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa, Megan, and Amber. The 59-year-old architect is also the prime suspect in the slaying of Maureen. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges. You can see the entire press conference for the latest update in the case (below):

As for whether or not Karen was a victim of alleged serial killer Heuermann remains a mystery for now. But here’s hoping investigators will find out what happened to her soon. Reactions to the latest int he case, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

