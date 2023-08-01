Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Wife Complains Of Police Treatment, Says Their Kids 'Cry Themselves To Sleep'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The wife of the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer is speaking out about the hell their family is going through since he was arrested earlier this month.

As we’ve been reporting, Rex Heuermann is accused of killing at least four women who worked as online escorts and were reported missing from the Long Island area between 2007 and 2010. He has officially been charged with first- and second-degree murder in three of those cases involving Amber Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman. A fourth case, the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, is still being investigated by police with possible charges ahead. And of course, several more bodies were discovered in the area around the same time, so who knows if these are even the last charges?

After Heuermann’s arrest earlier this month, his wife Asa Ellerup quickly filed for divorce. And now, she’s is speaking out about how awful life has been over the past couple weeks since this shocking case broke.

Speaking candidly to the New York Post about her “anxiety” over the well-being of her children following Rex’s incarceration, the 59-year-old said:

“I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering. My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep.”

Ellerup has a son — 33-year-old Christopher Sheridan — with with special needs, and a 26-year-old daughter, Victoria Heuermann. Victoria also told the Post she feels “not human” after Rex’s arrest and the cops’ rough treatment of the family.

Referencing her adult son, Ellerup added:

“He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him. But I said, ‘we’re together.’ That’s really what matters right now. That you and me are sitting here together and we will get through this.'”

One of the issues Heuermann’s estranged wife has with the situation is how the police apparently turned over everything in the family’s home while searching for evidence against the accused serial killer. Asa explained:

“[The police] walked up, they went into the vehicles and out the door they went. Out. They left. And when I got into the house I might have had a few steps of walking space between my front door and the kitchen.”

She continued:

“I had three cats. Litter boxes were a strew, thrown on top of everything. My pictures were thrown all over the place. My couch was completely shredded. I don’t even know if there’s any parts to the couch. There was a Pelican case in my house which had clothes in it, and inside of a Pelican case they have foam. I was able to take two pieces of foam and put it together so I could lay down.”

Even the family’s Long Island backyard was destroyed in the search:

“My backyard, I can’t even explain it. I had a greenhouse and I like planting seeds and my greenhouse, they lifted it up. They stuck it, it’s high. They threw it on top of a whole bunch of stuff. It’s a $3,000 greenhouse.”

It’s unclear what exactly cops are looking for, but with multiple cold case murders being investigated, obviously forensic evidence will be critical. So, it makes sense that cops would be very thorough with their search of Heuermann’s home. Still, it has left a very bad taste in Asa’s mouth — and quite literally turned her world upside down.

Ellerup’s lawyer Bob Macedonio also spoke to the New York Post about the police intrusion on their family, saying:

“What they [the police] have done to them and the family [in the home search] is not even human. They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals.”

The lawyer added that Rex’s now-estranged wife was “blindsided” by the arrest, adding:

“She was in complete shock. Completely caught by surprise. We just got back from the residence. We’re making an itemized list of all things. Since she just returned home we don’t know the extent of the damage or what’s missing. We’ll be in touch with the DA’s office.”

Damn…

Here’s more on Ellerup’s decision to open up (below):

