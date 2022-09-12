Dixie D’Amelio Debuts New ‘Cool Girl’ Buzz Cut!

Dixie D’Amelio is showing us all she doesn’t need long hair to slay!

If you haven’t heard, the TikTok mega star shocked fans when she arrived at the Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Party during New York Fashion Week on Friday with her new buzzed look, looking stunning in a floor-length, nude Etro gown featuring a long train and side cutouts to show off her slim figure.

The 21-year-old released a YouTube video ahead of the event which documented her decision to make the chop, noting:

“I just want like, to restart.”

She added “we’re gonna make it a moment,” before explaining:

“I have, like, dark eyes, and eyebrows, and lashes and I feel like it’d be fine.”

The D’Amelio Show star further cited notes of approval, revealing:

“Everyone who I’ve told is like, ‘Oh, that’s going to be dope and if someone doesn’t like it, then who cares.”

Little sis Charli D’Amelio seemed to admire her sis’ gutsy decision, while sharing she herself would never do the same:

“I don’t have a strong jawline.”

Dixie later reassured fans she’s doing okay, confessing:

“I’m so excited. It was very liberating. You know what I did get a lot? A lot of people asked me, like, ‘Oh, are you going through something?’”

Before adding:

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m having a mental breakdown.”

We’re glad to hear she’s in the right headspace and that she just wants “to be a cool girl.” See her full YouTube video (below):

Cool indeed! Pixie for Dixie! What are you reactions to the TikToker’s new ‘do, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

