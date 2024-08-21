Barack Obama Makes A D**k Joke While Slamming 'Weird' Donald Trump -- Plus, Michelle, Lil Jon, & More! Dems Gone Wild, Y'all!

What the heck is happening at the DNC this year???

The Democratic National Convention is going on this week, and on Tuesday it got LIT! For real!

First off, even the roll call was a giant party. The part of the convention where the states affirm they’re supporting Kamala Harris as the nominee for president? It’s usually like a bunch of ayes from each state. This time the Dems got DJ Cassidy to switch up music based on state — New Jersey got Bruce Springsteen, Nevada got The Killers, New Mexico got Demi Lovato — while politicians, celebrities, and patriotic Americans stepped up to declare for Harris.

The wildest one? Georgia not only featured his music, they got actual Lil Jon there to do a version of Turn Down For What that got the whole center shaking! He even at one point jumped to “from the window… to the wall!” Except he replaced it with “VP Harris… to the Walz!” Amazing. See the ridiculously fun moment (below)!

There were also great speeches throughout the evening, including a very sweet one from Kamala’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. But far and away the showstoppers were the Obamas.

Michelle Obama famously said “when they go low, we go high.” This time she’s ready to meet Donald Trump‘s threat to democracy head-on. She went right to the heart of the matter for Trump — racism! She declared:

“Unfortunately we know what comes next. Folks are going to do everything they can to distort [Kamala’s] truth. My husband and I sadly know a little somethin’ about this. For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happened to be Black.”

She also painted a stark contrast between Kamala and Trump.

“She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead, no. We don’t get to change the rules so we always win.”

Daaaaaamn. She is so good!

And so is her husband!

President Barack Obama took to the stage, and he too made really strong, salient points about Trump. And he also made a d**k joke.

“The people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future; about my children’s future – about our future together? One thing is for certain: Donald Trump is not losing sleep over these questions. Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

All totally reasonable — until you see the joke the former POTUS made with a look and a gesture!

When he said “obsession with crowd sizes” he moved his hands to show size difference — and ended up in the universal hand signal for a small penis! Then he looked down as if surprised by what he’d *accidentally* done.

I cannot believe this moment happened… pic.twitter.com/u14mY9GD9E — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 21, 2024

It was an amazing moment of comedy sold by someone who is very clearly TIRED of going high when facing Trump… and losing at it.

We just love to see this new way of doing things by the Dems. The whole convention is raucous fun, they aren’t afraid to go a little crass… Because frankly when discussing Trump you have to get crass. If you give him respect and esteem, as if he’s a good-faith opponent with valid ideas, you’re just WRONG. That’s why it doesn’t work. THIS is working.

Watch Barack’s full speech (below):

[Iamge via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office/ABC News/YouTube.]