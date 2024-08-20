JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris To Jeffrey Epstein -- Is He TRYING To Embarrass Donald Trump??

JD Vance has made some gaffes as Donald Trump‘s running mate. But this one is… Yowza!

The venture capitalist Yale grad is a poverty cosplayer. He sold an image of himself in the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy based on spending a summer with poor relatives. He’s like Hilaria Baldwin but with the working class instead of Spain. All so he could run for president one day…

So why is he so bad at this??

Vance was on Fox News on Sunday where he tried to make a clever jab at Vice President Kamala Harris — and it backfired so bad you’d think Bugs Bunny’s finger was in the barrel. Jabbing the current economy, he said:

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, is like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.”

We’ll breeze right by the fact the economy Biden and Harris inherited from Trump was far worse and has slowly been getting better. Let’s jump right to that punchline instead…

Jeffrey Epstein?? Really??

He’s going to bring up the billionaire pedo now? Frankly the Harris/Walz ticket have shown a lot of restraint not bringing up Epstein! They’re doing Trump a favor! If it was us, the fact Trump was best pals with the guy for years and years, actually mentioned his love of young girls in a 2000 article, and wished accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well when asked about her trial, those would all be on the table.

Or the fact Trump gave the guy who let Epstein off in the first place — and made sure his accomplices couldn’t be charged either — a cushy cabinet position??

Hell, how about the fact Trump flew on Epstein’s plane, the “Lolita Express” more than any other person we know of? And is, shockingly, STILL flying in the damn thing because he acquired it after Epstein’s death and turned it into one of his campaign planes?! Yeah, we’d probably bring that up.

We might even wonder aloud about the horrific allegations Trump and Epstein raped a 13-year-old girl together. If we were running against him, we mean…

But Harris is the one he’s facing now. And Trump is damn lucky she doesn’t seem to want to get into genuine mudslinging. Because everything about what Trump was doing with Epstein is muddy as hell. Harris and Walz don’t seem to want to get anywhere near that scorched earth.

But here’s JD Vance just casually reminding everyone about Epstein on national TV! Hysterical! One might actually wonder if he’s trying to embarrass Trump. We mean… the Celebrity Apprentice alum hasn’t exactly been kind to Vance the past couple weeks. He allegedly responded to the now-viral comments about the GOP being “weird” these days by reportedly telling a donor:

“Not about me. They’re saying it about JD.”

And of course, before he was on the ticket, Vance said he was scared Trump was “America’s Hitler.” It kinda sounds like they hate each other, right?? So maybe Vance is being stupid like a fox here? Purposely trying to hit back at Trump?

What do YOU think, Perezcious pundits??

