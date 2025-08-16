Do These Texts Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad? Taylor Swift Has Another Big Surprise! And MORE Hot Topics! What a rollercoaster! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out! Justin Baldoni Struggling To Track Down It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer As He Demands Her Texts With Blake Lively! Is Taylor Swift's New Song Ruin The Friendship About Blake Lively?? Fans Think... Blake Lively Tried To Hurt Me - But She Only HELPED Me! Here’s Why! I Just.... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 15, 2025 17:57pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV Taylor Swift YouTube