'Dog Listener' Comedian Tony Knight Killed In Freak Accident!

This is so unbelievably horrible!

Comedian Tony Knight has passed away at the age of 54 years old. And the way he died is just… tough to fathom.

The comic and pet lover, known as “the Dog Listener,” was performing at the Rock & Cars festival in Lavaur, France back in June when a large tree branch broke off and fell on him! It actually hit multiple people, per local French reports, but Tony was the only one unlucky enough to suffer a fatal injury.

Related: Howie Mandel Recalls Seeing Wife’s Exposed Skull After Fall In Las Vegas!

Tony was known as much for his work with his animals as his standup comedy. Per his website, he “helped thousands of dog owners all over the world solve problem dog behavior with simple techniques that use no force, pain, domination, drugs or gadgets.”

The sister of Hayley Wright, Tony’s partner of over 15 years, created a GoFundMe to help the family pay his medical bills. She wrote about the funnyman:

“He was only 54 and having the time of his life. He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him. He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world.”

Such a tragedy. You can help by donating HERE.

[Image via Tony Knight/Instagram/YouTube.]