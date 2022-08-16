Couple's Dog Ate Their Winning Lottery Ticket!

Just when you thought your homework was the worst possible thing your dog could eat!

According to the Oregon Lottery, officials at the office received a unique piece of mail — little pieces of a torn-up lotto ticket, a note, and a photo of two Alaskan Klee Kai pups. Nathan and Rachel Lamet sent the letter in as proof their two dogs had eaten their lottery ticket! Rachel described the situation, saying she had left the ticket on the ottoman — at which point 11-month-old Apple and two-year-old Jack decided it looked pretty “delicious”:

“For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner.”

Thinking they’d at least get a laugh out of the situation, they sent the lottery ticket in for a mail-in claim. The amazing people at the Oregon Lottery office were able to fetch all of the pieces and put them together — and it turns out Nathan was right! Their $3 dollar ticket was a winner! They won a total of…

Eight dollars.

LOLz! It certainly wasn’t the big sum they were hoping for, but they made a smooth $5 dollar profit! At least they didn’t go in the hole (or the dog house)!

The pups’ mom did say she thought the situation was funny, though, as she confessed:

“That’s too funny. We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

Pets do the silliest things! What would U do in the Lamets’ situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/Life With Klee Kai/60 Minutes Australia]