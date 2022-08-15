Doja Cat OWNS Judgemental Fans With NSFW Clapback After Getting Flack For Shaving Head & Eyebrows!

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that Doja Cat buzzed her hair and later shaved her eyebrows off on an Instagram live for all to see! As for the reason behind her decisions, she cited:

“I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She added at the time:

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head.”

While the Ain’t S**t singer was thrilled about her decision, which seemed like it was a long time coming, many online critics began flooding her comments with negativity, ranging from comparing her to cartoon characters to questioning her mental health! See some samples (below):

“slay caillou” “U look… Different Eleven?” “Lawd are you okay?” “What’s going on???” “doja my heart aches for you” “Giving me picolo from dragon ball z vibes” “You need help…..”

So mean! The second she stopped submitting to the more traditional feminine beauty standard of having long hair and actually just did what she wanted to do, fans shamed her! Gross!

We’re sure it’s SO hard to be in the public eye and have all of your decisions be discussed by the masses. But Doja was NOT about to let the haters ruin her vibe as she took to Twitter to really fire back with an NSFW diss, writing:

“I won a grammy and traveled the f**king globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f**kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f**k yourselves.”

DAYUMMM! That was a real mic drop moment for sure! See the full tweet (below):

I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go fuck yourselves. — smell it (@DojaCat) August 14, 2022

It’s true, though. The problem of celebrities doing things for their fans, at the cost of their own mental health to avoid being scrutinized, has been an issue for just about as long as Hollywood has existed.

Not to mention the added layer of Doja being a Black woman and the historical precedent of Black women in general being condemned and even persecuted for wearing their hair how they like just makes this a very upsetting situation all around! We’re glad Doja can handle her own! Clearly! But fans were also quick to show their support, writing things like:

“omg u ate that” “NOW PUT THIS IN A VERSE IM GAGGING” “GO AWFFFFFF” “GET THEM SISTER” “speak ur truth”

See how Doja has been rocking her new ‘do in some of her latest looks (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on the singer’s clap back?? Let us know in the comments!

