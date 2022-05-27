Uhhhh WHAT? Euphoria's Dominic Fike Says He Fantasizes About 'Hot' Amber Heard ‘Beating' Him Up!

Dominic Fike probably should have kept this to himself!

The Euphoria star sparked MAJOR backlash on Thursday when a video of him making some very controversial — and just plain “disgusting” — comments about Amber Heard amid her defamation trial went viral!

The 26-year-old was performing a concert at Northwestern University on Saturday night. During his set, he decided to get candid with fans about some “visions” he’s been having about the Aquaman star, who has been embroiled in a tense trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse. It’s been an intense and emotional few weeks of trial for all those involved, and even victims of domestic violence who have been tuned in to see what the court decides, but, uhhh, let’s just say Dominic hasn’t been that turned off by the allegations brought forth in the legal matter…

In between songs at his concert, he was captured on camera telling the audience:

“Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all. I actually, I think Amber Heard is hot. I don’t know. I know it’s not the popular opinion, and I know it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her.”

He elaborated:

“She’s beating me up. I think it’s hot.”

Um, WHAT?!

To hear the shocking opinion for yourself, check out the video (below)!

Dominic Fike describes fantasizing about being abused by Amber Heard at a recent show: "I'm gonna be real with y'all. I actually think Amber Heard is hot… But I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot.” pic.twitter.com/1YbNED80hz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2022

Yeah, he really said that… Wow!

As you can tell by all the booing in the audience, fans were NOT pleased with that take on the domestic violence case — and they made sure to share their feelings on Twitter. Take a look:

“That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim.” “Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird.” “oh dominic fike is very weird and sinister and strange” “Dominic Fike just ended his career before it even started. Boy I hope you learned your lesson and realize how many people truly dislike Amber Heard” “Dominic Fike so irrelevant he’s trying to do controversial stuff just to get canceled like man sit down like you trying to be edgy at your big age is embarrassing” “dominic fike don’t open ur mouth unless ur in the studio pls” “Dominic Fike is attractive and talented but not enough to be saying half the stupid s**t he says just for a reaction, this is why i am always repulsed by capricorn men”

Others called the comments damaging to male victims of abuse and the way they are treated after speaking out, adding:

“this video is disgusting and a literal textbook example of the type of comments that make male victims reluctant to come forward and share that they have been abused by women due to fear that guys like ‘dominic fike’ will make fun of them. very sad to see.” “dominic fike making fun of johnny depp and other male victims by saying he thinks amber heard is ‘hot’ and he has ‘hot’ visions of her abusing him.” “Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up. When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about. Should be ashamed of himself!” “I don’t know who Dominic Fike is and I don’t care. He made a mockery out of abuse. Something horrifying a lot of women like me and men have gone/go through. To say you want Amber Heard to beat you up because she’s hot is BEYOND disgusting!”

And that’s just a sampling of some reactions. Clearly, he struck a nerve and crossed a line, in many people’s opinions.

While the performer, who is currently linked to co-star Hunter Schafer, is definitely not the first celebrity to address the ongoing Depp v. Heard trial or take sides, his comments do seem to go way too far.

As of now, the singer has yet to make a statement about the controversy. Here’s to hoping he’s at least listening to the backlash — especially from victims of abuse — and understanding why this just wasn’t the right thing to say. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

