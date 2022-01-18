Euphoria Co-Stars Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike Spark Romance Rumors While Spotted Holding Hands

Talk about a plot twist!

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike — who are both vying for the affection of Zendaya’s character Rue in season 2 of the HBO hit series — have just sparked major dating rumors!

On Sunday night, the actors were spotted hand-in-hand as they left Nice Guy, a West Hollywood restaurant. Hunter kept it casual in a hoodie, black bomber jacket, and shorts while Dominic looked handsome in a striped sweater and black pants. Perfect date night attire if you ask us! That said, Fike’s rep had no comment when questioned about the relationship by E! News, and neither star has addressed the rumors yet.

Related: OMG Tom Holland Likes Post About ‘Short Men’ Having More SEX!

Eagle-eyed fans have already suspected the pair might be dating after someone told gossip account Deux Moi that Schafer was spotted backstage at one of the musician’s shows.

Another witness claimed the duo was “kissing and dancing” while hanging out with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie during a separate evening out at Nice Guy earlier this month. Wow, do they already have a favorite hot spot together?!

To see what all the hype is about, check out the cute photo snapped of the potential couple HERE. Reactions?! Think these two are an IRL item? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & euphoria/YouTube]