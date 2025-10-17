Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Queen Camilla For 'Gossip' About Meghan Markle!

Donald Trump had a very important question for the royals!

The President was in the UK last month for his second state visit. The royal family pulled out all the stops for him, throwing a lavish state dinner for Trump and his wife Melania — where the Celebrity Apprentice alum seemingly shaded Prince Harry! Turns out the Sussexes were very top of mind for him during the entire trip!

According to royal expert Tom Sykes via his The Royalist Substack on Thursday, while hanging with the royals Trump only wanted to talk to Queen Camilla about Meghan Markle! He supposedly asked:

“What’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?”

The insider joked that Trump “would have liked an exclusive update.” LMFAO!

For years, Donald’s been open about the fact he’s “not a fan” of the Suits alum, such as in 2020 when he wished Harry “luck” dealing with her. And when questioned about Harry’s immigration status this year, he took another jab, telling The New York Post in March:

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible. I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

And yet, he can’t get Meg off his mind! LOLz!

Frankly, we don’t know why Trump couldn’t stay a New York elite, celeb-obsessed reality show star…

