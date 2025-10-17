Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince Harry 'Hurt' By Meghan Markle Backlash Over Paris Video Driving By Spot Where Princess Diana Died Meghan Markle Invited Herself To Paris Fashion Week, Says Balenciaga Designer! Prince Harry Tries New Strategy To Obtain Security Amid Stalker Scare -- But It 'Complicates' Reconciliation With Charles! Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With 'Polarizing' Meghan Markle! Prince William Wipes Away Tears While Speaking About Suicide Victoria Beckham’s Son, Brooklyn Beckham, Still Frosty With His Mother! BUT: Prince Harry Caught Hurrying Meghan Markle Along & Grabbing Her Butt During Red Carpet Appearance! Prince Harry's Alleged Stalker Could Force King Charles To Cave On Security Rift! This Is… Different! Kylie Jenner Teams Up With Charli XCX To: I’m Not Sorry! Louis Tomlinson Fans Let Me Have it AND: Justin Baldoni EMERGENCY! Selena Gomez Feud! Nicole Kidman’s Confession! Louis Tomlinson Fans Come For Me! And More HOT TOPICS! | Perez Hilton Meghan Markle Kitchen Faux Pas Has Critics DYING! 'Her First Time'??

Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Queen Camilla For 'Gossip' About Meghan Markle!

Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Queen Camilla ‘What’s the Gossip’ About Meghan Markle

Donald Trump had a very important question for the royals!

The President was in the UK last month for his second state visit. The royal family pulled out all the stops for him, throwing a lavish state dinner for Trump and his wife Melania — where the Celebrity Apprentice alum seemingly shaded Prince Harry! Turns out the Sussexes were very top of mind for him during the entire trip!

Related: William ‘Enraged’ At Uncle’s Shocking Epstein Email Reveal

According to royal expert Tom Sykes via his The Royalist Substack on Thursday, while hanging with the royals Trump only wanted to talk to Queen Camilla about Meghan Markle! He supposedly asked:

“What’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?”

The insider joked that Trump “would have liked an exclusive update.” LMFAO!

For years, Donald’s been open about the fact he’s “not a fan” of the Suits alum, such as in 2020 when he wished Harry “luck” dealing with her. And when questioned about Harry’s immigration status this year, he took another jab, telling The New York Post in March:

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible. I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

And yet, he can’t get Meg off his mind! LOLz!

Frankly, we don’t know why Trump couldn’t stay a New York elite, celeb-obsessed reality show star…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 16, 2025 17:15pm PDT

Share This