Prince William 'Enraged' At Uncle's Shocking Epstein Email Reveal -- And When He's King...

Over here in America we’re still waiting on the release of those Epstein files. In the UK they have their own… special relationship?

The rich and famous man most closely connected to Jeffrey Epstein across the pond is easily Prince Andrew. Unlike most of the other names that pop up over and over, the Duke of York was accused by a victim of sleeping with her when she was just 17. Virginia Roberts Giuffre put her name on the line to accuse the royal. And he was fool enough to think he could defend himself on TV, which only resulted in looking more guilty than before!

Obviously it didn’t help that there was a photo of Andrew with his arm around young Virginia, as well as Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The infamous photo was the focus of the latest Epstein info to spill out. More and more is coming from Epstein’s records, and on Sunday we first saw one of the most incriminating pieces of the puzzle: an email from Andrew to his pal Jeff.

That pic — which Andrew would later claim was an example of the latest wonders of photoshop — was first published in 2011. And it really seems he was well aware of how bad it looked for him. Because in the email, published by The Sun, he wrote to Epstein the next day:

“We are in this together.”

Truer words were never spoken, eh? That was sent on February 28, 2011 — three full months after Andrew had claimed he broke off contact with Epstein. And this wasn’t one last oversight either. In the full note he also teased future “play” time, apparently not knowing when to quit:

“I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch, and we’ll play some more soon!!!! – A, HRH The Duke of York, KG”

Wow. “In this together.” What a nice little snapshot of the Prince’s consciousness of guilt. This is why Donald Trump doesn’t email. (Though he does apparently send his pals sweet letters.)

In the days since the email reveal, King Charles III has faced renewed pressure to distance the Crown from his brother even further than before. Andrew was already removed from royal duties. And recently he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, still by his side (and with her own email connections to Epstein), have reportedly been ousted from the Royal Christmas celebrations. They’re about as exiled as it gets… for people who still get to live on the family’s properties rent-free. But it isn’t enough! Not for Prince William!

No, the future King of England thinks his father is being too soft! Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the rest of the family is urging Charles to act even more decisively:

“Given recent revelations, with mounting media outrage threatening the overall reputation of the monarchy, the extended family isn’t taking this lightly.”

Will in particular doesn’t think there should be any hint of tolerance for Andrew’s connection to the underage sex trafficking ring! Fordwich claimed:

“Prince William is enraged. He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king.”

Yes! Hell yes! Remove that man’s titles! And not just the titles, remove the COTTAGE! Kick that man out! We’d say ship his soft butt over to the US so the FBI could finally interrogate him… But that ship has sailed with the new administration, unfortunately. Our government has made clear they’re not pursuing any Epstein leads anymore.

It sounds like Will is prepared to take drastic action to cut off Andrew — but will that be in time? UK broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the problem the royals are facing with the public over this is only getting worse:

“Andrew’s narrative doesn’t match the intercepted emails. The general consensus is he didn’t ever attempt to end his friendship with Epstein indicating that he has continuously lied.”

That is definitely our takeaway, yeah. And it feels like so much more is close to being revealed, especially if the US government ever comes out of shutdown and the Epstein files are released. If and when that happens, even more will come out about Andrew:

“More and more revelations are being unearthed, and he is a huge embarrassment to the Royal Family. The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew. Andrew is a damaging distraction to the Royal Family’s dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters.”

So yeah, better to already have ripped off the bandaid, right? Have to agree with Prince William here. Because Andrew is never going to help the family by distancing himself — he still thinks he’s done nothing wrong, claims Chard:

“Prince Andrew’s ego reigns supreme. He will stay put until his last breath. His emboldened sense of self feels he has done no wrong. In fact, he sees himself as a devoted practicing Christian.”

Wow. But Will isn’t the king yet. Right now only one man can do anything about this:

“There is an expectation that it is King Charles’ responsibility to put an end to the Andrew debacle, however he is not a magician and can’t magic him off into thin air.”

No, but he can take away his land, his titles, and his family money. He’s the freakin’ king, isn’t he??

What do YOU think Charles will do? Just wait it out? Let his son deal with it? Or take austere action and choose the people and the country over his blood?

