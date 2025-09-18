Donald Trump Shades Prince Harry During State Banquet With William & King Charles!

President Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to sow division, does he? This time, with the already fractured royal family — as he threw shade at Prince Harry during a big State Banquet on Wednesday!

POTUS and Melania Trump traveled to England this week to connect with the royals. Celebrating their visit, they all gathered for a big dinner, where Trump got up to say some kind words about King Charles III and his son Prince William. He said, per multiple sources:

“I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing.”

Raised just one “remarkable son”?? Ouch!

Related: Did Queen Camilla Rudely Shoo Catherine Away During Awkward Chat?

He went on to say how “delighted” he and his wife were after having “gotten to know” the heir more this trip, saying:

“I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in the future.”

And he gushed about Princess Catherine, too, calling her “so radiant and so healthy [and] so beautiful.” Ew.

The Republican then turned his attention to Charles — and that’s when his digs at Harry ramped up! Donny credited Charles, saying he “uplifted the poor, cared for rural farmers, and tended to wounded veterans like nobody else.” Damn!

Obviously, Harry runs the Invictus Games for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel. It’s a huge passion of his! So that was totally shady!

Not the first time Donald has said something critical about the Spare author or his wife, Meghan Markle, but to do it now? Right when Harry is trying to reconcile with his estranged relatives? Oof.

Reactions?? Sound off (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]