WHAT?!! Donald Trump Attacks ‘No Talent’ Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Donald Trump has some thoughts about Rihanna – and her fans are not standing for it!

Ahead of the 34-year-old singer performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, the 76-year-old slammed her this week, saying she had “no talent.” Yeah, you read that right. He actually said that about Rihanna, who has built a $1.4 billion empire with her music, fashion brand, and cosmetics line and is the second-best-selling female artist of all time – even without releasing a new album in years.

The drama started when Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas posted on Twitter and Truth Social Thursday, blasting the NFL for having Rihanna as the headliner for the halftime show. He wrote at the time:

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

His post referenced when the Diamonds artist, who has made it crystal clear she does not support Trump at all, posted several pictures of Cadillac with the words “F**k Trump” spray-painted on it. See (below):

Trump then replied to Jackson’s message on Truth Social with a scathing message, saying:

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Seriously?! He is just salty that Rihanna demanded he stopped playing her music at his rallies in 2018 and called him “the most mentally ill human being in America” a year later during an interview with Vogue. She has not responded to Trump or Jackson’s posts at this time. However, her fans did not waste a second in defending the Fenty Beauty owner!

“Rihanna got trump typing like a stan account” “Rihanna could run a country but Donald Trump couldn’t sing Umbrella.” “rihanna could make donald trumps foundation shade but could he make love on the brain????” “Rihanna is about to make Trump look silly! “ “Rihanna has songs lasting longer than Trump’s single, disgraceful term in the White House.” “Trump at it again, bullying a woman that is so much better than he is, richer too!”

Anyways, we cannot wait to see Rihanna’s halftime show performance!!! She is going to kill it! Reactions to what Trump had to say, Perezcious readers? Are you excited about the halftime performance? Sound OFF in the comments below!

