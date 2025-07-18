Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Got Caught Bringing Underage Girls Into Casino, Says Boss

We’re going to be frank. This is a long time coming.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for many years, getting up to who knows what together. We’ve known this the whole time. So it’s about time the mainstream media is finally listening to these stories!

The latest comes from one of Trump’s employees back when he was a casino owner. Jack O’Donnell was the casino boss at the Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for four years back in the 1980s. Obviously he saw Trump come into the casino all the time. And he says the future president was “frequently” with his “best friend” — Yeah, you already know. It’s Jeffrey Epstein. O’Donnell said in a CNN interview:

“In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] the time I was there for four years.”

He said the buddies hung out together at the casino all the time. And at least one of these times they had underage girls with them. How does he know? Because he’s the one who had to deal with the fallout from it!

O’Donnell explained how one day in the late ’80s, he got to work and some state casino commission inspectors were waiting for him in his office. They must have already been watching the casino. But when they saw Trump and his buddy with one particular girl, it caught their attention — because she was “the No. 3-ranked tennis player in the world.” O’Donnell recalled:

“This [inspector] happened to be a tennis fan and he said, ‘Jack, I know she’s 19 years old.'”

The casino business is very strict — no one under 21 years old on the casino floor. But Trump and Epstein clearly weren’t worried about age limits. The inspectors did some quick digging on the rest of the girls and “determined that the women that they brought down were underage to be in the casino.”

(BTW, based on our math, if he was right, he must mean Gabriela Sabatini?? She was 19 years old and ranked #3 in 1989.)

The commission gave Trump a “break” — letting him off with a warning which O’Donnell had to deliver:

“I had to call them and say, ‘They’re giving you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is going to be substantial and it’s going to be on your head.'”

He also warned Trump that continuing to bring Epstein and young girls around was “not gonna look good”:

“I did tell him in that conversation, ‘I don’t think you should be hanging out with this guy, just so you know, and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that in Atlantic City.'”

Yeesh. Obvi Trump didn’t listen as he kept hanging with Epstein nearly 20 more years. It’s almost like Trump thought Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with” and “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Trump and Epstein taking young girls into the casino.

In a deposition for a defamation case between accuser Virginia Giuffre (RIP) and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a victim named Johanna Sjöberg talked about being under Epstein’s control. She recalled an incident in which Epstein decided to “call up Trump” and bring the girls — girls he was sex trafficking, to be clear — to his casino in Atlantic City. She stated under oath:

“Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to’ — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — ‘we’ll go to the casino.’”

See what we mean? Apparently a regular thing. Like O’Donnell said. These docs were made public in January 2024, btw. But like we said, no one was listening then.

BTW, Trump’s team has responded to this claim already. White House communications director Steven Cheung told People:

“Jack O’Donnell is a stone cold loser who is a liar and fraud. This is completely fabricated story from his warped imagination as he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his pea-sized brain.”

Feels like we just heard Trump saying the same thing about someone… Oh, right, his many followers who wanted the truth about Epstein. He called them “weaklings” who were falling for a hoax and said he doesn’t “want their support anymore.”

Every new story about Trump and Epstein that comes out — and there will be TONS, trust us, we’ve been reporting on this case for nearly a decade now — will get the same treatment. Trump’s base will say it’s all a lie. They’ll say it’s all a hoax. That you’re stupid for believing it. Stop listening. Ignore it all. You’re going to hear it a lot. It’s up to you to stand your ground. Don’t give Trump another “break.”

