Donald Trump Attacks His Own 'Weakling' Supporters Over Epstein!

Donald Trump is tripling down!

Ever since the DOJ and FBI released their memo essentially declaring there was no evidence against anyone else in the Jeffrey Epstein case, Trump has found himself in the unusual position of being at odds with his base.

So many of them truly believed he would release everything the government had on the underage sex trafficker, expose all the pedos — you know, drain the swamp. But the president has made it crystal clear he never had any intention of doing anything of the sort. He’s even defended his hires, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel, saying they’re doing exactly what he wants them to by moving on from the case.

Then he did something really bizarre. After a week of his loyalists telling the base there was nothing there, Trump changed it up — implying instead that there were “Epstein files” but it was a hoax created by Obama and Biden and Hillary Clinton. Man, that would be awkward for the other president associated with Epstein…

Is he saying his political rivals had put his name in the evidence? Or that the ENTIRE Epstein case was a hoax… Meaning… the Dems went after the guy because they’re friends?

Whatever his new story, it’s a hill he’s apparently willing to die on. In a really shocking post to Truth Social on Wednesday, he actually attacked his own voters, calling them “weaklings” and saying he doesn’t “want their support anymore”!

He began with yet another mention of “the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam.” Reminder, Russia was not a hoax — they did interfere with our elections, many were arrested. He just doesn’t like that it makes him look bad, even if he didn’t collude with them — so he declared himself innocent and has been calling it a hoax for years. Something important to remember as he’s just starting the hoax talk this time all over again with Epstein — saying the Democrats made it all up:

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls**t,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

He’s drawing a line in the sand, just BLASTING his MAGA supporters for wanting transparency in the Epstein case:

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

See what we mean? He’s going all in on saying Epstein is a total fabrication. Tons of victims spoke out, the guy killed himself in prison (or at least died), and his companion Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted… But that’s all fake now. Why? Why else… clearly because the POTUS would be implicated if anything actually came out.

He’s already been accused of some of the worst of it — the rape of a 13-year-old girl, alongside Epstein. A truly horrible allegation that should never have gone away. Katie Johnson withdrew her lawsuit. And her friend disappeared. So Trump has never faced much scrutiny from the media over it… But then again the mainstream media has always been pretty shy about covering Epstein, full-stop — when it should be the #1 story in the country most days. There’s a pedo ring made up exclusively of politicians and titans of industry? We know it’s there? HOW IS THIS BEING IGNORED??

Obviously Trump would love for everyone to keep ignoring it. But since no one will anymore, he’s switched to claiming it’s fake. In an interview on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, he continued to push his new narrative — laying the groundwork for his most loyal supporters to call anything they don’t like in the Epstein files a Democrat hoax. He said:

“All they have to do is put out anything credible, but, you know, that was run by the Biden administration. I can imagine what they’ve put into files.”

See what he’s doing? He’s moved the goalposts to basically say that when all the Epstein info comes out, SURE, HE’S IN THERE… BUT THAT’S BECAUSE DEMOCRATS HAD THEIR HANDS ON THE EPSTEIN FILES.

JFC, y’all. When’s the last time someone has sounded this guilty? Oh, yeah, we remember…

At the end of the day, it’s looking like we’re going to face the ultimate test of Trump’s “I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue” declaration. Except, it’s going to be his word against all the evidence the government collected when they raided Epstein’s homes. And his supporters are going to have to decide whether they believe Trump above all others.

Remember, this is the guy who claimed just last year in another Truth post that he “was never on Epstein’s plane.” Except he was. We know he was. He appears in the flight logs of the Lolita Express on seven separate occasions. And also, lest we forget… he BOUGHT the damn plane last year. Facts. But will he convince his “weakling” supporters to ignore the facts? A bunch of them aren’t backing down, and we respect it. Here’s a few comments we saw responding to his latest:

“I voted for the guy, but this just makes him look guilty as s**t. Apparently if you want pedophiles to be brought to Justice, you’re not really maga. F**k that.” “I guess Trump chose career suicide, all to protect his pedophile rich friends” “Elon is right. He is on the list. Trump is panicking” “Throwing his supporters under the bus…” “He is pushing so hard to bury this, he is blackpilling me into thinking he is somehow connected to the list. And at this point, it wouldn’t surprise me.” “I really was willing to give him a pass on some of this but the flailing around has me thinking he was doing something very dirti for a long time. He can’t even shut up about it for a few days…” “The unmasking of Trump in real time is insane.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will the rift deepen? Or will Trump’s supporters fall in line and believe he’s being framed??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.]