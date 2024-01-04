Yes, Donald Trump Is Mentioned In The Jeffrey Epstein Docs -- Here's How

Of course Donald Trump‘s name comes up in the Jeffrey Epstein document dump! It would have been more surprising if he hadn’t. After all, they were good friends for many years, and even a few passing acquaintances get mentioned here and there. The question is, how is it mentioned??

As we’ve said, most of the names dropped in the docs are NOT in the nature of big accusations. This is not, as many seem to have hyped up, Epstein’s Secret List of Sex Trafficking Co-Conspirators (TM). Trump’s name, like most, is dropped by Epstein — according to testimony by one of his victims.

In a deposition for a defamation case between accuser Virginia Giuffre and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a victim named Johanna Sjöberg discusses her time under the control of Epstein. She says at one point the four of them were all hanging out in New York, and Epstein decided to bring the girls to Trump’s casino in Atlantic City:

“Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to’ — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — ‘we’ll go to the casino.'”

Sjöberg was then asked about her interaction with Trump, whether she was forced by Epstein to massage him, etc., to which she replies with a firm NO.

That’s it. That’s the extent of Trump’s mentions in these docs.

Related: Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’ — Epstein Told Victim, Per Document Bombshell!

As you may have seen on social media, plenty of MAGA pundits like Laura Loomer are taking a victory lap about this. Their presidential candidate doesn’t have fresh sexual misconduct accusations, WHOO!

Yeah, saying Trump is “EXONERATED” by all this isn’t exactly where we’d go. After all, while there aren’t allegations of participation in the trafficking by this one particular witness, what she does give is evidence Trump was on Epstein’s speed dial. And Jeffrey could count on his old friend Donald to let some underage girls into his casino! Y’all. It’s still a big ICK!

If Jimmy Kimmel HAD been mentioned in these docs (he’s not), just Epstein giving him a call to bring some girls to the show, the conspiracy theorists would never let it go. Why is it they can’t see the very obvious fact in front of them that TRUMP AND EPSTEIN WERE GOOD PALS?! That alone is gross and worthy of way more scrutiny! Not to mention the very specific accusations through the years about Trump spying on teenage beauty pageant contestants, grabbing women without their consent, etc, which put him clearly in the same creep camp.

Remember, this is the guy who told New York Magazine in 2002:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

THIS IS A REAL QUOTE! Y’all are telling us the guy who said THAT didn’t know anything about what was going on with Epstein? Talk about cope…

[Image via ABC News/YouTube/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]