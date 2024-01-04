Magician David Copperfield Was FRIENDS With Jeffrey Epstein & Often Went To The Island?!

How many bombshells does the Jeffrey Epstein document dump really contain? Not a lot, to be honest.

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew are well-known Epstein associates, so even if they look worse now, it’s not much of a surprise. And most of the names mentioned were just celebs Epstein mentioned once. But there is one person who we should all be looking at based on what we’re seeing here: magician David Copperfield.

Related: Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’ — Epstein Told Victim, Per Document Bombshell!

The Las Vegas illusionist, who was once married to supermodel Claudia Schiffer, was apparently pals with Epstein! In her testimony, Epstein assistant/victim Johanna Sjöberg describes watching Copperfield perform tricks at a dinner at one of Epstein’s homes. But it gets creepier… She says he asked about the trafficking specifically!

“He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

WHA???

That really makes it sound like he knew what was going on, moreso than most we’ve heard about!

In his book Relentless Pursuit, attorney Bradley J. Edwards — who repped multipled Epstein victims — says he actually tried unsuccessfully to serve Copperfield a subpoena outside his Las Vegas show. He wrote how they wanted to interview him about trafficking, but “regrettably we never were able to depose Copperfield due to a number of legal and logistical roadblocks.” WHOA! Edwards also wrote:

“Other witnesses that I had interviewed had also told me of the friendship between Epstein and Copperfield and how their private islands were located close enough for them to visit each other on occasion.”

Dang! Was David Copperfield really a regular visitor to Epstein’s Pedophile Island?! That’s so disturbing! He’s definitely one man who needs to answer for his Epstein association!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/New York State Sex Offender Registry.]