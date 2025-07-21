Jeffrey Epstein's 'Little Black Book' Was Published In 2015 -- The Website Was Destroyed, But You Can Still See It HERE!

Is there technically a Jeffrey Epstein “client list”? As in, a piece of paper he kept somewhere in his bottom drawer labeled “Men I’ve Trafficked Underage Girls To”? No, of course not. But there clearly is TONS of Epstein evidence the government is hiding. They got dozens of discs labeled with names, who knows how much footage and other data from the electronics they got from raiding his place in the 2019 arrest…

However, it’s become clear the past two weeks that as long as Donald Trump is in charge, there’s no way any of that will ever see the light of day. He not only made clear he’s the one responsible for telling AG Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel to bury the case, he also told his supporters to STFU about it. Multiple times.

But information has come out over the years. A few celebs have told stories, a few lawsuits have produced documents. We’ve gotten a few names Epstein was linked to. Obviously Trump is the most closely linked, but we’ve also seen connections of varying degrees between Epstein and Prince Andrew, former president Bill Clinton, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and others. But who else did he know? Maybe there isn’t a “client list”, but if didn’t he at least have an address book? A rolodex?

As a matter of fact, yes. He had a little black book. And even in 2015, long before he was re-arrested on proper charges, long before he died mysteriously in prison, that thing was infamous. So infamous that one of the edgiest journalism sites online got their hands on it and published the damn thing!

Remember Gawker? More on them and their demise later. For now, let’s talk about what they found…

The Little Black Book

We’ve been writing here and there about Epstein for nearly 10 years. But Gawker was on the case A WHOLE DECADE AGO! And we mean they were on it. In early 2015, they published the first flight logs from Epstein’s private jet — exposing Clinton, Dershowitz and others as having taken trips on the “Lolita Express.”

And after that they found something else. His little black book. And they published the whole damn thing.

The site is gone, but nothing on the internet ever disappears for good. You can see the full thing in PDF form HERE! The “addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, and the last names of individuals who may have been underage victims” are redacted, as no one was trying to dox the people in there. But most of the names are right there in black-and-white.

Apparently it’s 97 pages and contains 1,571 names, along with roughly 5,000 associated numbers. Innerestingly, some of the contacts are circled, apparently by Epstein’s former house manager Alfredo Rodriguez — who first tried to sell the book, and is likely ultimately the reason Gawker got it. There’s no explicit explanation for the circles, but according to an FBI affidavit, Rodriguez (who died in 2014) said the little black book was the “Holy Grail” to the sex trafficking investigation.

That plus the inclusion of his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and personal assistant Sarah Kellen (who was also an unindicted co-conspirator named in his 2008 indictment) among the circled could hint they are the names to really look at. Also circled? Jean-Luc Brunel, a well-known talent scout for new young models, who formed a model management company called MC2 Model Management with funding by Epstein. Brunel’s name was also in the news a couple years after Epstein’s death — when he supposedly killed himself in prison.

The BIG circled names include Trump, Dershowitz, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, big money investor Peter Soros, late upscale interior designer Alberto Pinto, and — oddly — rocker Courtney Love. Innerestingly, Prince Andrew — listed in the book as “Duke of York” — is not circled. Huh.

Among other illustrious names not circled? Former NY governor Andrew Cuomo, disgraced movie producer Bob Weinstein, billionaire Thomas Pritzker, the late Senator Ted Kennedy, actors Alec Baldwin and Ralph Fiennes, singer Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran, film directors Doug Liman and Rupert Wainwright, fashion CEO Stephen Marks, Argentine politician José Luis Manzano, journalists Mike Wallace and Barbara Walters, Nobel prize winning author and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, and various hotels, restaurants, and banks. (Innerestingly Colonial Bank and PB National are circled.)

The names are really all over the place. Like with most rolodexes, it’s probably full of names and contact info of close associates and random acquaintances alike. It may not tell us who was involved, but it should have given investigators a place to start. If only Gawker had been around longer. You can read the archived article about the book HERE btw. Wild it’s been out there so long, right?? And no one has been talking about it…

What Changed?

The insane thing is, a lot of Epstein info has been reported on in the past decade. Links, accusations, etc. It just didn’t make its way to the mainstream press for the most part. What changed?

What changed is that Trump told everyone to shut up about it. His supporters really believed him when he said he would “drain the swamp.” They really thought he was some righteous crimefighter coming into DC to kick ass and chew bubblegum. And he looked at them and told them to eff off when it comes to his old pal, “terrific guy” Jeff Epstein.

It’s this overt sweeping under the rug that has the masses infuriated. After all, at this point, Trump’s own MAGA supporters were more revved up than anyone else to finally reveal every high-powered pedo. But the story has been tamped down before. For years. Many times.

Protecting Epstein

Obviously in 2006, the first time Epstein was prosecuted, US Attorney Alexander Acosta gave him an inexplicable “sweetheart deal” in which he pleaded guilty to a far lesser crime of soliciting an underage prostitute — rather than face charges for a whole underage sex trafficking ring. In exchange, he gave the government… nothing. In fact, part of the deal said all of his co-conspirators had immunity. WTF, right? (Anyway, Trump made Acosta his Secretary of Labor when he first became president.)

It took until 2019 for the case to finally get another look. New York prosecutors saw what investigators had accumulated in Florida in 2005 alone and booked him all over again. Weird no one in the Sunshine State looked into it in all that time. Say, who was attorney general in Florida then? Well, from 2011 to 2019 it was… huh. Pam Bondi. Whom Trump donated to as far back as 2013. And then he made her the head of his Department of Justice nationwide. Huh.

The press didn’t do much better in that time.

20/20 anchor Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic in 2019 complaining she’d had a huge Epstein story back in 2016 but was told the network “would not put it on the air” and that the story was “stupid” and no one cared. And clearly mainstream media has seemed a lot less interested in it for the past few years than the people are. But the story kept trying to spill out anyway.

Journalists at Gawker were on it. So… what happened? Why didn’t they stay on it? Oh, because Gawker was killed. Yeah, anyone remember that?

The Death Of Gawker

Hulk Hogan sued Gawker for publishing clips of that sex tape with his friend Bubba The Love Sponge‘s wife. The sex tape and cheating was a huge scandal — but the Hulkster wasn’t the one who got KO’ed. In one of the most important lawsuits of modern times, he was able bankrupt Gawker Media and destroy the popular website.

But the way Hogan was able to afford the powerful lawyers and other resources to bring down Gawker? That was all thanks to the financial backing of a man named Peter Thiel. He’s a billionaire and early investor in Facebook. Why would he help a washed up wrestler in a fight over privacy? It was reported at the time it was revenge. He was known to have a personal vendetta against Gawker for having outed him as gay years before. Really awful thing to do on their part. The site was just thinking about clicks and gossip and telling it like it is, we guess? Not worried about real people’s feelings? We know a little something about making that kind of mistake. Anyway, so this Peter Thiel financed the whole fight and destroyed Gawker. They made a documentary about the whole thing on Netflix, it’s pretty good.

But there’s more you need to know about Peter Thiel. You may have actually heard his name in the news recently, especially if you’re following Epstein closely.

In 2015, the same year as Gawker published the little black book and other info, Epstein secretly invested $40 million in Thiel’s company Valar Ventures. That investment grew to $170 million, according to a report last month in The New York Times.

Peter Thiel is also a big Trump supporter. Here he is cheering on Trump in 2016 before that election.

And he’s been paid off for that support. Thiel’s Palantir Technologies has been awarded government contracts worth something in the neighborhood of $800 million, estimates vary. Palantir has also been given a shocking amount of access to the personal data on every American citizen, which is likely worth far more. And of course is far scarier.

So another Epstein buddy/business partner helped kill Gawker right as they were really digging in. And that associate — like Acosta and Bondi — is personally benefitting from Trump’s presidency. Huh.

You know what? It’s probably all a big coincidence. Forget we said anything.

