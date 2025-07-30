Donald Trump Just Admitted He KNEW Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago!

Did Donald Trump realize what he was saying here??? Because this is actually YUGE!

On Monday the President finally revealed — for the first time, so far as we know — the reason he and good pal Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out all those years ago. It was a strange move given he’s been trying to deny they were ever friends. What he said was that he got upset about his fellow businessman poaching his workers:

“He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

We’ve been covering this beat a long time… unfortunately for us and for the country. But it meant our minds immediately jumped to Virginia Giuffre. Before her apparent suicide this year, she was the most vocal Epstein victim — famously going public back in 2015 to say she was trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old. The thing is, Virginia was trafficked from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach club/home/other White House.

It’s a part of the story that has been public for years. Ghislaine Maxwell found the teen working at the club’s spa in the summer of 2000. This “beautiful, well spoken, well mannered woman with an English accent,” as Virginia put it, convinced her to become “a traveling masseuse” for her “super rich” boss — despite her lack of training. We know the rest of the story, of course. Epstein and Maxwell took sexual advantage of their new young “masseuse” as she became one of a number of young “slaves” — Maxwell’s word. All because she got a summer job at Donald Trump’s club.

We thought of Virginia but then thought… surely he’s not referring to that?? He wouldn’t come out and talk about being annoyed his pal was poaching teens for his sex trafficking ring…

Well… it turns out that is what he meant! Pressed on the matter Tuesday by a DailyMail.com reporter — but in the company of multiple reporters on Air Force One, apparently — Trump elaborated on his falling out with Epstein. Which employees were taken? “Were some of them young women?” one reporter asked. Trump answered:

“Well, I don’t want to say.”

But then he added:

“Everyone knows the people that were taken. It was the concept of ‘taking people that work for me is bad.’ But that story’s been pretty well out there. And the answer is yes, they were.”

He then said it was “people that work in the spa,” adding — and we mean doing an ad:

“We have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago. And people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. Other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.'”

Young women. From the spa. He absolutely is talking about Virginia Giuffre, and others apparently. Trump said he confronted Epstein — but reiterated, as on Monday, that he was primarily upset his workers were being poached:

“I didn’t know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don’t want him taking people.’ And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here.'”

When asked point-blank if one of the “young women” was Virginia Giuffre, Trump answered:

“I don’t know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He stole her.”

“He stole her.”

Donald Trump is absolutely talking about being aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, right? He’s saying he was told at the time. He’s saying people were complaining about it, he said, “when I heard about it.” He’s not talking about reading the reporting years later like the rest of us, he’s saying he knew way back then.

Insanely, he’s saying he was upset about his employees being poached, not about what was happening to them. But is there any other way to read this?? An underage girl may be able to work at a club for a summer job, and that’s no scandal at all. But for her to be given a job flying around the world with an extremely wealthy man? Hired as an on-call masseuse with no training?? JFC, there’s no way someone could have heard about that and not known that it was shady as hell, right? And Trump is saying that’s what he knew!

Trump is saying he knew about this and did nothing. Trump is admitting he was told about Epstein taking underage girls from Mar-a-Lago and doing nothing. He didn’t tell the cops, he didn’t reach out to Virginia’s family to make sure she was OK, he didn’t do anything but give Jeff a finger-wagging and tell him not to do it again. He didn’t even kick him out of the club for the first offense, he let him off with a warning!

JFC…

If you’re thinking this sounds a bit more like MAGA’s image of the president, of Devout Don kicking Epstein to the curb when he found out what he was up to? Think again. Because if that’s what he’s trying to say, then why the eff didn’t he tell someone? Why didn’t he out Epstein? Why didn’t he save those girls then?

This was years before Epstein first got busted on accusations he was running a sex trafficking ring. If Trump cared at all, he could have stopped it. But he seems to be expressing he cared about his employees being poached. “Taking people that work for me is bad.” Not sex trafficking. That wasn’t the issue.

We’ll point out one more thing. That was the year 2000. That’s when Virginia was recruited. Summer of 2000. Not only did Trump not turn in Jeffrey Epstein, he stayed friends with him for years. You know how we know??

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

You’ve probably seen that quote a lot lately. That time Trump was asked for a New York magazine profile about his pal. He called him a terrific guy. He implied he knew about the girls being “on the younger side” but he still was complimenting him.

Well, guess what? That profile was from 2002. Two years later. Two years after Trump learned the guy “stole” underage girls from his club, he was joshing about how the guy likes ’em “on the younger side” to New York magazine.

And remember that letter Trump reportedly sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday? In which he creepily said “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” and “Enigmas never age” and “may every day be another wonderful secret”?? That was a whole year after that. Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday was in 2003. They were still friends. Three years after he learned Epstein “stole” Virginia from out of his Mar-a-Lago spa??

Would YOU stay friends with a guy who was stealing underage employees to go ride on his plane?

Don’t you dare tell us this was all part of Trump’s master plan to eventually bust Jeffrey Epstein. That he was trying to tell everyone. This was years. This was years of girls, dozens, hundreds of young girls being trafficked and raped. And all Trump could do was say something winking in a magazine profile? Not tell any authorities or take any action? Don’t you dare say this shows Trump doing the right thing, because at best this makes Donald an apathetic onlooker who couldn’t be bothered to save those girls and at worst it makes him an accomplice for not telling anyone.

Oh, btw, reports from Palm Beach at the time say Trump didn’t even unfriend Epstein back then. The friendship ended over Don going behind Jeff’s back and outbidding him on a real estate deal. And Epstein was the one who got angry and ended the relationship. You can read more about that HERE.

This new candor makes Trump look venal, uncaring, and self-centered — and absolutely proves he was never the savior MAGA thought he was.

See the full press gaggle in which Trump may have said too much (below):

