Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father & Attorney Don't Buy She Died By Suicide!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Those close to Virginia Giuffre are questioning her supposed manner of death…

Late last week, news broke that the 41-year-old — who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking her to Prince Andrew and other powerful men when she was a teenager — was found dead at her home in Australia. Law enforcement stated that “early indications is the death is not suspicious,” but Major Crime detectives are investigating. Meanwhile, the family shared in a statement that Virginia “lost her life to suicide.”

But now, her father is actually having doubts about how she died! Speaking to TMZ on Monday, Sky Roberts called for a thorough investigation into her death by authorities. Why? He cited her old social media posts in which she told everyone not to believe that she died by suicide if it ever happened. Take this one from December 2019. When someone claimed the “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected,” Virginia replied:

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. … If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.”

Oof. Considering no one believes Epstein — who had dirt on some of the world’s most powerful men — killed himself, it’s no surprise there are doubts.

And Roberts isn’t the only one casting doubt! Virginia’s attorney, Karrie Louden, also is skeptical about her cause of death! She told The Sun:

“She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. When I got the phone call, I was like, are you joking? Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.”

Now, the lawyer questions whether her death was intentional or accidental:

“We’ve got big question marks over it. There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure. I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said but I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”

Look, other than what the family said, we don’t even know what officials think happened yet — and we may not for a while! It reportedly may take up to two years until the coroner’s report is filed and everyone gets answers. What we do know for now is that Virginia pointed fingers at a lot of powerful people when she came forward with her story years ago, including Epstein, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and even Bill Clinton, claiming she saw him on “Pedophile Island.”

She knew some wealthy men may have wanted to silence her, evening warning folks to be wary if she ever died by suicide. Another Epstein whistleblower, Maria Farmer, was also “deeply worried about Virginia’s safety” in 2022. At the time, she claimed Giuffre must have withdrawn her lawsuit against attorney Alan Dershowitz, a pal of Epstein’s, because she felt something bad may happen to her.

So, it’s certainly understandable for the family to doubt how Virginia died and to want the police to look further into the matter… especially given how she supposedly suffered the same fate as Epstein — who died in jail by an apparent suicide before he could name names.

However, it is also important to note that Virginia had a difficult few months. In March, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed covered in bruises, saying she only had “days to live” due to her “kidney renal failure.” Virginia claimed she was hit by a school bus going around 70 miles per hour, though not everyone bought her account of what happened. Before being released from the hospital, she then came forward to accuse her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre, of abuse.

They also were involved in a nasty legal battle. Robert took out a family violence restraining order against Virginia, claiming she was violent against him. When she texted her estranged husband on February 2, she broke the restraining order, causing her to have to go to court over the matter.

Virginia suffered a lot, far more than most people do in their lifetime. Between the torment she went through with Epstein and the alleged abuse she dealt with afterward, that can be a lot for someone to process and handle. It breaks our hearts that things could have ended for her in such a tragic way.

Regardless, there is no harm in looking into the situation if that is what the family wants. But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube]