Donald Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Pardoning Diddy Before Sentencing!

Diddy might not have to face the full consequences of his actions!

President Donald Trump may give the rapper a FULL presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing in October. Wow. An administration source told Deadline on Tuesday that a pardon is being “seriously considered.” Other insiders said several folks close to the musicians on both a personal and professional level have been pitching the idea to the White House.

However, his legal team has not been involved in any significant way. But still, the idea has gone from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event” since Sean Combs was found partially guilty following his sex trafficking trial. That said, some insiders stressed that no decision has been made and nothing will be final until the Republican signs the papers.

As Perezcious readers know, Diddy is currently facing up to 20 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — though experts expect he will likely get just a few years. No matter the sentencing, he’s expected to appeal. We’re sure he’s crossing his fingers about potentially snagging a get out of jail free card! But when approached about the possible pardon, his lawyers had “no comment.”

But what does the White House have to say?! Well, similarly, not much! An administration official told the outlet that “the White House will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.” In the past, though, POTUS hasn’t shied away from the convo — even before the verdict came in, saying on May 30 that he “would certainly look at the facts if [he thought] somebody was mistreated, whether they like [him] or don’t like [him].” The celebs used to run in the same circle back in the day, with Donny calling Puff a “good friend” in 2012.

When he first floated the idea, it seemed like Donald was just testing the waters. Wouldn’t be the first time he did that! But now that he’s in the hot seat amid backlash about his resistance to releasing the Epstein files as promised, maybe he’d actually go for this high-profile pardon to create a much-needed distraction? Sources said interest about the pardon within the Oval Office has grown in recent days amid all this controversy, so it seems like this could be a real tactic! Hmm.

After the performer’s trial, his rival 50 Cent declared he was going to reach out to the politician, seemingly to try to stop a pardon! He might need to call up the Prez again!

