Aubrey O'Day Says Diddy Manipulated Her Into Plastic Surgery -- Here's How

Aubrey O’Day is thinking about her past — and how Diddy had an effect on the way she worked through old traumas by making aesthetic changes to her body.

In E! Online‘s sneak peek of Wednesday’s upcoming new episode of makeover series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, the outlet just dropped some insight into an unsettling interaction the 41-year-old singer had with Dr. Terry Dubrow.

The Danity Kane alum was asked by Dubrow about why she undertook so many cosmetic enhancements during her past. In response, she began by saying:

“It started with being in a girl group, and the demands I noticed of my looks. Diddy was… Diddy…”

And then she trailed off. Before she was able to finish her thought about what Diddy was allegedly urging upon her, she got flustered and stopped herself. We know Diddy was the mastermind behind Making The Band, the mid-2000s MTV show where viewers watched Danity Kane get created. And we’ve heard before he was horrible to her. But what did she need to think about?

Eventually, she collected her emotions enough to explain how Diddy’s control over Danity Kane pushed her to be “the sexy one” at all times, her own personal well-being be damned:

“This is a hard topic for me. I was the sexy one, and that needed to be who I was at all times.”

In the sneak peek, she also noted how much of her early life in the spotlight was spent with Diddy and others in control of her career “almost talking me into” various cosmetic procedures:

“I’ve literally learned about so many amazing procedures that these people have had. It’s almost talking me into plastic surgery.”

Oof. So manipulative!

At one point, Dr. Dubrow tried to remind her that the show’s purpose is to allow her to “rewind” some of those past procedures and get a new lease on this part of her life:

“Well, the point of being here as you know is designed to help you maybe rewind some of those things that may have gone sideways.”

Aubrey immediately picked up on that word “sideways,” and ran with it. Thinking about the past cosmetic procedure she hates the most, the pop star replied:

“Well, when you say the word ‘sideways,’ I immediately think of these f**king lips on the top of my face. They’re, like, very uneven, they stick out, they’re very ducky. You know, not all surgeons are built the same and some don’t have the balls to tell you we need to stop here.”

No kidding…

Watch the quickie teaser clip (below):

We know Aubrey has been going through it lately with the endless onslaught of Diddy news, and how that has dredged up a million difficult memories of her Making The Band past. All we can do is continue to send her all the love and light in the world.

Reactions, y’all? Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]