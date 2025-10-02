Donald Trump Drops 'N-Word' In Speech To Military Generals -- But It's Not QUITE What You Think...

Just when we thought we’d seen it all from Donald Trump, the Republican commander-in-chief has gone and left jaws on the floor yet again — and this time in front of America’s top military brass!

No, it wasn’t like that time he allegedly used the actual “N-word” behind the scenes of The Apprentice, or the time Don Cheadle says he dropped it in front of a family friend…

It wasn’t even THAT “N-word” this time…

Related: Trump Lashes Out At Ariana Grande After She Questions His Supporters!

In a speech delivered Tuesday to tons of military leaders who had been summoned to DC from around the world, Trump made a comment that immediately sent shivers down spines and perked up ears in all the worst ways. The awkward remark came during his winding address after being introduced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. At one point, Trump said:

“I call it the N-word. There are two N-words, and you can’t use either of them.”

Wait, uh, WHAT?!?!

Yup. He really said that. Out loud. To a room full of stunned generals and top-ranking officials. According to Newsweek and others, the audience was in complete silence.

The “N-word” he was referring to here was of course “nuclear.”

No, seriously. He’s repeatedly branded “nuclear” as “the N-word” in recent months, and he went with that commentary again on Tuesday in front of top military brass. But to say it in that way? Knowing the very different and deeply charged meaning of the actual N-word? Uhhh…

BTW, this wasn’t some light-hearted dinner roast. Trump was addressing the leaders of the US military about defense capabilities and all kinds of serious global issues like the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Maybe not the best time to be engaging in some pretty ballsy “N-word” wordplay! Just saying!

Oh, and if you think this “N-word” confusion is new, think again. Trump’s been obsessed with the idea of nuclear weapons being casually discussed as the “N-word” for a while. Back in June, he took to Truth Social with a post aimed at top Russian official Dmitry Medvedev:

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually.”

Yes, this is real life.

Trump has used the phrase “the N-word” to mean “nuclear” in several other public appearances, too, including a memorable 2023 speech in Florida. But using that phrasing once again this week — especially in front of a seasoned military audience, no less — is definitely a CHOICE.

See this shocking part of his speech:

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]