Holly Robinson Peete Confirms Donald Trump Called Her The N-Word On Celebrity Apprentice

Do we really need any more confirmation that Donald Trump is a racist???

We’re talking about the man who entered politics by claiming Barack Obama wasn’t really born in the US and kicked off his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists. The man who took out a full page ad to call for the death penalty of the later exonerated Central Park 5. The evidence has always been PRETTY CLEAR.

But if you need another example for the long list of racist acts, look no further than Holly Robinson Peete. There have long been rumors of repulsive behavior behind the scenes of The Apprentice, but Peete herself was victim to it when she was a finalist on the third season of Celebrity Apprentice.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show this week, the actress explained that she was convinced to do the show by producer Mark Burnett, who said it would help raise funds for her charity work. (It was way back in the mid-2000s, long before Trump became the face of Birtherism, or else she wouldn’t have agreed.) She recalled:

“It was a very interesting experience … I found him to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but I didn’t find him to be just this — who he is now. I did not see that. So, I think the combination of power and corruption and all that stuff just made him go to that next level.”

About the violent language directed towards her, she said:

“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an N-word in referring to me. And I was like, ‘huh?’ And then when the producer told me when it happened during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels.”

The 21 Jump Street alum continued:

“There was a moment where he was talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said ‘they want the N-word to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen, and Trump wanted Bret. And the quote was he ‘wanted the N-word to win.'”

Disgusting.

(It’s been said before, but it’s also pretty awful that NBC kept working with this guy… if they had cut ties with him over this egregious behavior, would we be dealing with a President Trump today???)

Holly may not have heard the slur for herself, but it sounds like she was filled in by someone in the know, an unnamed producer. As we know, Burnett himself has been reluctant to break contracts by giving any b-roll of the show to the press.

(Though some staffers have come forward to reveal how poor Trump’s business really was when the show began — and how it was the magic of reality TV editing and their own production values that sold him as so successful to the country.)

As for why she hadn’t come forward about it until now, she frankly didn’t think it would make a difference! She explained:

“I heard it and you know, how could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that? I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make? People have accepted the things that he said that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me?”

She’s got a point — again, there was a LONG list of racist, misogynistic, abusive, and otherwise awful acts to choose from about Trump way before he ever ran for President. Hopefully after this election, the American people will never make such an obvious mistake again!

Ch-ch-check out more of Holly’s interview (below):

