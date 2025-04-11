Don’t Fall Into Blake Lively’s Trap! She: Very crafty! Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively Has A Lot To Say! She Just: Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Implemented A “Social Combat Plan” Against Her, But New Court Documents Reveal: Blake Lively Being A Hypocrite? After Fighting For Her Privacy In Justin Baldoni Suit, She Just LEAKED Private Medical Info! It Ends With Us Actor From That Alleged 'Nearly Nude' Birthing Scene Claims Blake Lively Twisted Facts In Bombshell Suit -- Says She 'Never Complained' On Set CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 10, 2025 23:08pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni PerezTV YouTube