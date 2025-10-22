DoorDash Driver FIRED After Accusing Customer Of Sexual Assault! Why??

A DoorDash employee has sparked debate across social media after launching allegations of sexual assault against a customer… and now she’s jobless. Strap in for a wild one.

As you’ve been surfing your TikTok For You Page over the last several days, you may have come across DoorDasher Livie Rose Henderson’s video, which has since drawn the attention of millions. If you have no idea what we’re talking about, the food delivery person shared a shocking video on October 12 from a delivery she made in New York. The footage depicts a customer seemingly sleeping in his living room completely nude from the waist down while awaiting the meal. Henderson wrote:

“A man named Austin orders DoorDash selects to option to have order left at door sees his door dasher (me) has a female name ‘falls asleep on the couch’ with his pants and underwear to his ankles and his front door wide open in 59°F so this is what I see when I have to leave the order”

You can see the explicit footage for yourself HERE.

It’s since been removed from her profile, but she followed up with another video a day later explaining she “reported” the issue to DoorDash, but not to the New York State Police because she “wasn’t sure of DoorDash’s process for [sexual assault] or if this was even reportable to the police in New York State because he was in his home.”

However after social media users urged her to get the police involved, she did. But an officer informed her since the man in the video “was in his house” and didn’t “come up to the door with [his genitalia] out,” he wasn’t sure if charges could be pressed. However, he assured Henderson he would go to the man’s residence to get his side of the story. You can watch that video (below):

@irlmonsterhighdoll Replying to @lysh1468 hey guys as of 10/14/25 tik tok removed my original video and gave my account a strike LOL! the hate and abuse toward women extends into me exposing my own s***** harassment online! not even allowed to post proof of men behaving the way they do!! lol!!! IIII GOT A STRIKE!! I GOT PUNISHED!! ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

After that, Henderson followed up with yet another video revealing her employment at DoorDash had been terminated:

“I just lost my job and they won’t tell me why … They just punished me for posting about my sexual assault while DoorDashing. They just fired me. And the police are doing nothing. I lost my job, that was my only way to make money to pay my bills.”

@irlmonsterhighdoll Update: I submitted my appeal but I didn’t even know what to explain in it because idk what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is. They said they will respond within 7-10 business days. I contacted a third support agent who gave me a way to log into my doordash debit card account so I have access to those funds for now thankfully. It sucks cuz aside from everything I didn’t mind doordashing. It was a decent experience. ????‍♀ ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

However, DoorDash has since confirmed to Newsweek that Henderson’s termination was the result of her sharing the footage online — which they called a “clear violation of out policies” — not because of her report. They also revealed that the customer’s DoorDash account has also been deactivated:

“No one should ever have to experience sexual assault, harassment, or abuse, and DoorDash never deactivates someone for reporting it — full stop. We take these reports incredibly seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and support those affected. However, posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies. That is the sole reason that this dashers account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated.”

The food delivery service confirmed Henderson now has full access to the earnings she received while working, which is something she raised alarms about in her videos.

On social media, public opinion is mixed… What was initially a wave of support for Henderson has quickly shifted to criticism for sharing sensitive footage and information for millions of people to see online:

“I was on your side until I read what actually happened..” “She literally said the customer asked her to drop his food at the door !! Why did you go in and film him ???” “Let me get this right: A man ordered a doordash, INSTRUCTED YOU to leave it in the FRONT DOOR? when you got there then saw the door opened and he wasn’t covered properly in HIS property, you took out YOUR PHONE and recorded this man while he was unconscious? You went ahead to still POST it online and complain when they terminate your contract? I hope that man gets a lawyer and sue you also hope door dash Investigation team handle this case then sue you to because a clear instruction was given to you before hand” “Austin was minding his business, sleeping and getting his food. Recording him and blowing it up online was completely wrong. Respect people’s privacy.” “Yes door dash is right you violated the rules and customer rights/privacy. Kudos to door dash”

Some, however, still back the young delivery person:

“WTF DOOR DASH” “Get a lawyer.” “Deleted them. Horrible! Shame on DoorDash!” “Bye Doordash. Lawyer up. I am so sorry.” “Cool so I’m deleting my DoorDash subscription and downloading grub hub”

What a tricky situation. What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

