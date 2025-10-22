Young Scottish Mom Faked Entire Pregnancy -- And Tried To Fool Family With Silicone Baby Doll!

You cannot make this stuff up. Except, well… someone literally did!

Say hello to Kira Cousins (pictured above), the young Scottish mom at the center of what might be the most jaw-dropping, mind-boggling, utterly unhinged pregnancy hoax of the year. Or the decade. Or maybe the century?!?!?!

This twisted tale of deception, delusion, and a disturbingly lifelike silicone baby doll has gone mega-viral over on TikTok, and for good reason. Kira (who lives in Airdrie, Scotland) took catfishing to a whole new level by faking her ENTIRE PREGNANCY. Yes, that’s right. Every last bit of it, from bump to birth alllllll the way through to baby.

Okay, so, let’s break this down. According to multiple media reports and about a million self-appointed TikTok sleuths now sliding around searching for the truth, Kira allegedly rolled out the whole nine yards months of lies. They came complete with fake ultrasound scans, a prosthetic belly (uh, Halloween meets maternity chic?!?!), and even a gender reveal party with pink confetti flying through the air. Ohhhh, yes. She really committed to the bit.

And not only that, but she tugged on the heartstrings of her friends and family members at one point by claiming that her unborn (non-existent) child had a heart defect. That proved to be a particularly manipulative twist that had many friends and followers rallying behind her.

Yikes…

According to the New York Post and other outlets, the faux baby, named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce, was supposedly born on October 10 and weighed 5 pounds and 4 ounces. But again, as we all know now, THERE. WAS. NO. BABY. It was all smoke, mirrors, and silicone.

On Tuesday, with the jig finally all the way up now that media outlets worldwide have begun to dig into this, Kira came clean. In a now-deleted Instagram Story that was first covered by the Daily Record, Kira reportedly offered up an apology to her family, friends, followers, the (not) baby daddy, and more. She allegedly wrote:

“I’m so sorry. I wasn’t pregnant. There was no baby. I made it up and kept it going way too far. I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby.”

But wait, there’s more! She reportedly also tried to get real bout her mental state amid the fallout:

“I don’t have a proper excuse. I wasn’t in a good headspace, but that doesn’t make what I did okay. I know this is gonna stick with me for a long time and that I’ve probably lost friends I’ll never get back.”

Ya think?!

This woman didn’t just fake a pregnancy, she emotionally manipulated her entire social circle, including the man she claimed was the father! And she knew it was all fake! Cousins’ confession included this cringey mea culpa:

“You cried happy tears, picked me up, brought me places, believed everything I said. You didn’t deserve to be lied to like that. None of you did. Everyone who came to the gender reveal, all the people who gave me gifts or support — I f**ked up and I hurt a lot of people. And to everyone I made look bad along the way — the dad and his family especially — I’m sorry.”

As for that creepy little bundle of silicone joy? Well, it turns out that it was a high-end Reborn Doll. And Kira had a comment ready to go about that too:

“In everyone else’s defense, the doll could move. You could change the facial features, arms and legs. … So when no one is close to the doll, it does look real. No one was looking at my ‘baby’ expecting it to be a doll.”

Sorry, what?! GIRL, that makes it worse! Not better!

Anyways, speaking of the Daily Record, they were the first ones to report days ago that Kira’s pal Neave McRobert said that those closest to Cousins were the first ones who started to get skeptical about the super-sus baby after no one had heard it cry. Yeesh.

To that outlet, Neave went on to claim that Kira allegedly refused to let anyone touch the baby before the hoax was discovered, with the young “mom” even going so far as to claim that Bonnie-Leigh had recently visited a local hospital for some serious check-ups due to poor health.

Neave told that news outlet:

“I noticed Kira had deleted every picture and video of Bonnie-Leigh from our chats. I asked her why and she ignored me. I then asked the baby’s dad, ‘Is this a doll?’ And he said, ‘Yes, it’s a doll.’ She even went to the extreme of texting him saying, ‘Bonnie-Leigh died.'”

Girl…

Neave went on:

“I can’t imagine how he must feel right now and everyone else who has been lied to for months and months. Everybody believed her. She had a gender reveal, she posted scan photos and even said the baby had a hole in its heart. Then she texted me saying the baby was born. We were all so happy.”

Wow. Just… wow.

If you’re not totally thrown off your rocker yet, go take a deep dive over on TikTok. There, McRoberts’ jaw-dropping content about the situation (below) is going mega-viral as millions of people try to grapple with whatever the hell is going on over there in Scotland:

And of course, because no 2025 scandal is complete without a splash of internet fakery, a phony Netflix documentary teaser titled Cradle Con started floating around social media this week, too. People were READY for a deep dive. But alas, according to Us Weekly, the supposed promo was just a piece of AI-generated nonsense. But BFFR: someone at Netflix has got to be taking notes… right? After all, this saga is going down in viral history as one of the most audacious hoaxes of our time.

Who needs soap operas when real life is this chaotic?!

Reactions, y’all?? Where the heck do we even begin?? Drop your takes (below)…

