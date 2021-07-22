You Won't BELIEVE How Much Dr. Dre Has To Pay Ex Nicole Young In Monthly Spousal Support!!

Our jaws are literally on the floor!

A judge has come to a decision on the amount of spousal support Dr. Dre is required to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young monthly and damn, it’s a lotta cash!

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the music mogul must fork over $293,306 EVERY MONTH starting in August until Nicole remarries, finds herself in another domestic partnership, or an official orders differently. OMG, can you imagine that hitting your bank account on the regular??

Related: Dr. Dre Calls Estranged Wife A Greedy WHAT In New Diss Track!?!

As part of the same court hearing, the 56-year-old was also required to continue paying any necessary expenses for the couple’s shared Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes. This decision is not a shocker considering the former N.W.A. member owns those houses himself; however, Nicole currently resides in the Malibu casa and her mother is in the Pacific Palisades residence, so the outcome certainly benefits them more!

If this monthly $300K payment sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The producer has already been supplying his ex with this amount of cash since two months after she filed for divorce in June 2020 — and it probably looks pretty good to Dr. Dre’s wallet considering the astronomical amount Young was campaigning for.

In September, the momma of two petitioned for spousal support of — get ready for it — $2 million a month, as well as $5 million to cover legal expenses throughout the split. While the request was unsuccessful, Nicole did receive a one-time payment of $2 million at the start of this legal battle. So, by now, she’s looking at a much wealthier financial situation than most! Except it probably doesn’t feel like that considering what she’s walking away from…

According to Forbes in 2019, the songwriter currently has an astounding estimated net worth of $800 million!! Holy s**t! Thankfully for him, the exes also had a prenuptial agreement, which protects his funds to some extent. Makes a lot more sense why the 51-year-old is fighting so hard for some cold, hard cash now!

Related: Mena Suvari Details Horrific Past Sexual Abuse & Drug Addiction

And the fight is far from over. The co-parents of Truice, 24, and Truly, 20, asked a California judge to legally end their marriage in April after Nicole came forward with shocking and horrific domestic violence allegations against the musician. After claiming her estranged husband had three mistresses, she detailed alleged abuse in which the Beats by Dre founder had held her at gunpoint, among many other instances of violence spanning their 24-year marriage. The couple was expected in court for another hearing on Thursday to continue resolving this messy breakup.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Can you imagine receiving $300,000 every month?? It’s a mind-boggling amount, honestly! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]