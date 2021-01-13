Nicole Young Claims Dr. Dre Held A Gun To Her Head In New Divorce Court Docs!

Now we have a better idea of why Nicole Young landed $2 million in spousal support amid her divorce battle with Dr. Dre.

The 51-year-old levied some unsettling allegations against her estranged husband in new court docs, claiming that the music mogul physically abused her and held a gun to her head on two occasions — once in 2000 and again in 2001. Per the documents, Nicole also claims that the Forgot About Dre hitmaker (real name Andre Young) punched her in the head and face twice, and kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

This directly contradicts Dre’s earlier statements about the nature of their marriage. In past filings, the Grammy winner stated, “At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.” But in the new filing, Nicole claims that he “blatantly lies.”

The mother-of-two went on to accuse Dre of verbal and emotional abuse as well, claiming he has “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.” She added:

“His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

As for why Nicole never reported Dre to the police during their marriage, she claimed she had feared her husband. But she did allege that he omitted “the fact that the police were called” before their marriage in September 1995, when he allegedly “slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck.”

She continued:

“I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life. It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

Nicole argued that, because of the years of abuse she allegedly suffered, Dre should pay for all her expenses the way he did during the marriage.

The new deetz come days after the rapper agreed to a temporary spousal support payment of $2 million. He will continue to cover the living expenses of Nicole — who filed for divorce on June 29 — at her Malibu home, in addition to her mother’s Pacific Palisades house for the next several months.

