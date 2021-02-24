Dr. Dre Calls Estranged Wife A Greedy WHAT In New Diss Track!?! Damn!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It has been a wild couple of months for Dr. Dre — between suffering a brain aneurysm and going through a nasty divorce from Nicole Young. Well, instead of bottling up his emotions about the situations, the 56-year-old rapper is letting it all out in a new diss track.

The unreleased song, which features the music mogul and his former pupil KXNG Crooked, was previewed on Monday during an Instagram Live session with DJ Silk. In the short sneak peek, per multiple outlets, Dre can be heard rapping a verse about his ongoing divorce and health scare, saying:

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury / I see you trying to f**k me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s**T / Greedy bitch, take a pick / Girl you know how money get.”

It sounds like the rapper doesn’t plan to hold anything back in this new tune! It’s unclear whether the musician had any more bars about Nicole or the divorce, but we’re certainly curious about what else he might have to say.

The little snippet from Dre comes after he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in El Lay for a potentially fatal brain aneurysm in January. A source told People at the time that the Beats CEO was “lucid” and in recovery. Soon after, the producer took to Instagram, telling fans he was “doing great and getting excellent care.”

The entrepreneur’s hospitalization came about six months after Young filed for divorce. In court documents, per multiple outlets, the 51-year-old alleged years of adultery, as well as years of domestic abuse. As we previously reported, Young claimed her husband held a gun to her head in 2000 and again in 2001. He has since denied the allegations and then accused her of stealing money from one of his companies. To which Young responded by filing a lawsuit to claim ownership of the name “Dr. Dre.” WHAT?!

To make matters even worse, the former couple has fought over the authenticity of their prenuptial agreement, with Young demanding half of her ex’s billion-dollar estate. Obviously, Dre did not agree with this “torn up” agreement. Since, the pair have reached a temporary financial agreement for spousal support, where the star paid Young a one-time check of $2 million. Of course, that is in place until their divorce proceedings in April.

One word: messy! Okay, Perezcious readers, what do U think about Dr. Dre’s call out to his ex wife? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

