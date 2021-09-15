Listen To This: Bootylicious!

Will we ever stop love dancing music? Unlikely!

Dr. Fresch & FREAK ON’s THICCC is light on lyrics but heavy on sauce!

The energy on this song is INSANE! This is like drinking three cold brew coffee – or taking a lot of Molly!

Yo will wanna rave and rage after listening to this!

Reminds us of old-school Prodigy!

