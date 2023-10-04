Drake Bell's Estranged Wife Found A New Guy -- They Just Went Instagram Official!

Drake Bell’s estranged wife is moving on.

Tuesday was National Boyfriend Day, and plenty of loving partners took to Instagram to show off their handsome beaus — and Janet Von Schmeling was one of ‘em! The 29-year-old posted a pic on her Story of her and her new man, a hunk named Jim Perez. Good name. Janet looked beautiful in a navy mock-neck dress, a Louis Vuitton purse, and nude heels, while her new lover opted for a classic black suit. See (below):

They look great together!

Related: Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny go IG Official! LOOK!

Janet married the former Nickelodeon star sometime around 2019, but filed for divorce back in April of this year — off the tails of a big “falling out” between the two after which he allegedly expressed suicidal thoughts. As Perezcious readers likely remember, a manhunt followed when the 37-year-old former child star went missing. He was found just hours later, before chalking the whole situation up to a misunderstanding in a post on X (Twitter):

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Janet asked for primary legal and physical custody of their son in her divorce filings — after Drake was caught huffing balloons with the little one in the backseat late last year.

What do you think of her new man, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Janet Von Schmeling/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]